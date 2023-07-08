Former National League MVP Cody Bellinger is being touted as the perfect fit for a struggling New York Yankees team. The man that could save the Yankees season was in the Bronx on Friday. Unfortunately, he was wearing a Cubs jersey at the time.

Bellinger's numbers may have dropped off over the last three seasons but he remains one of the league's most competant and dangerous hitters.

Since his move to the Chicago Cubs, the lefty is slashing .303/.359/.502 and has already racked up nine home runs and 29 RBIs. His OPS is over 200 points better than last season, and he has already hit double-digits in the stolen bases category.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

nypost.com/2023/07/08/cub… Many reasons why Cody Bellinger is a fit for Yankees, who badly need help Many reasons why Cody Bellinger is a fit for Yankees, who badly need helpnypost.com/2023/07/08/cub…

According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, Bellinger could be an ideal candidate for a Yankees team that is struggling to put runs on the board. In his recent piece, Heyman outlines why the Bronx Bombers and Bellinger could be a match made in heaven.

MLB fans took to Twitter to debate whether Bellinger to the Yankees could be a good fit for both parties.

ChickenParmRBW @HoodieAnthonyV @JonHeyman But I feel like he’s very volatile where he could just fall back to his 21-22 self @JonHeyman But I feel like he’s very volatile where he could just fall back to his 21-22 self

Cesar Antonio @cozuna77 @JonHeyman YES!!! Bellinger should definitely help the Yankees get back to 3rd place!!!! @JonHeyman YES!!! Bellinger should definitely help the Yankees get back to 3rd place!!!!

Goverrnment @Goverrnment @JonHeyman Belli is not gonna work in NY some players need to play in mid major markets @JonHeyman Belli is not gonna work in NY some players need to play in mid major markets

Kevin Miller @klmgolfer @JoezMcfLy @TalkinYanks Belinger is another power hitter who doesn’t get on base very much. Precisely what is wrong with the team now, so Cashman will make another bad trade. @JoezMcfLy @TalkinYanks Belinger is another power hitter who doesn’t get on base very much. Precisely what is wrong with the team now, so Cashman will make another bad trade.

K @Kwall1122 @JonHeyman Last place bellinger needs to be. That park ruins guys like bellinger who all go there and try to pull everything to the short porch. @JonHeyman Last place bellinger needs to be. That park ruins guys like bellinger who all go there and try to pull everything to the short porch.

Jay @yankeejay74 @JonHeyman We knew this during the off-season free agency period. The Yankees front office didn't? Tired of Hal, Levine, and Cash. @JonHeyman We knew this during the off-season free agency period. The Yankees front office didn't? Tired of Hal, Levine, and Cash.

Last night, Cody Bellinger looked at home at Yankee Stadium. He went 2-3 with a home run, an RBI, two runs and a walk in the Cubs' 3-0 win. His third inning home run against Carlos Rodon broke the deadlock and he followed that up with a run in the seventh.

Cody Bellinger could be the perfect fit for a New York Yankees team that is struggling offensively

Cody Bellinger of the Chicago Cubs in action against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field

It is no secret that the New York Yankees need help on the hitting front. The club ranks 19th in the MLB in runs (390), 23rd in team OPS (.706), 28th in team batting average (.230), and 29th in hits (671).

The Yankees are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. They were shut out last night and have scored two runs or less in 7 of their last 15 games.

The Cubs are 41-46 on the season and a playoff spot looks unlikely. It may be wise for the Northsiders to consider cashing in on a player who could walk away for nothing at the end of the season.

The one-year $17.5 million contract provided Cody Bellinger with the opportunity to jump start his career and return to the market the following season. He has done exactly that. If he continues this form, there will be plenty of suitors for the 27-year-old in the offseason.

Poll : 0 votes