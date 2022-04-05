"It's one of the toughest decisions I've ever made in my life" - Former New York Yankees Home Run Derby champion Todd Frazier retires after decorated career

Former New York Yankees and Mets player Todd Frazier has officially announced his retirement today. The third baseman played 11 seasons with six different teams and made two All-Star appearances.

"It's one of the toughest decisions I've ever made in my life." - @ Todd Frazier via SNY

The New York Yankees and Mets player was a fan favorite because he was from the surrounding New York area. Frazier had a very good career that included many notable highlights baseball fans will never forget. Let's take a look at some notable highlights and achievements Frazier made during his 11-year career.

New York Yankees player bio: Todd Frazier

Todd Frazier was born on February 12, 1986, in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. Frazier made his name known at a young age, leading his Toms River Little League team to the Little League World Series in 1998.

Frazier would play the sport throughout the rest of his childhood and into high school. He attended and played baseball at Rutgers University before being drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2007 MLB Draft.

Frazier made his Major League debut with the Reds on May 23, 2011. He played the next five seasons with Cincinnati. These seasons proved to be the best of his long career. During this time, Frazier batted .257 with 108 home runs and 324 RBI's. He also made two All-Star appearances.

His most memorable moment came in the 2015 Home Run Derby in Cincinnati. The Reds were hosting the All-Star game that year, and Frazier was a participant in the contest. Frazier put on a show for the ages, ultimately winning the Home Run Derby.

Frazier would then play two seasons with the Chicago White Sox, a season with the New York Yankees, three seasons with the New York Mets, and part-time stints with the Texas Rangers and Pittsburgh Pirates before officially retiring.

His best season not wearing a Reds uniform came with the New York Mets in 2019. Frazier hit .251 with 21 home runs and 67 RBI's.

Todd Frazier had a very long and memorable career in the big leagues. His fiery play on the field will always bring back memories for fans of each team he played for.

