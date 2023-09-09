Former New York Yankees pitcher David Wells had much to discuss on Saturday at Old-Timer's Day. He was seen talking to the media, with tape covering the Nike logo on his jersey.

When asked about it, he said he hates the company for being "woke." He does not like that the company has placed a high value on social issues. Wells would prefer for the company to stick to making clothes.

Wells went on to criticize MLB and defend New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone. He believes the general manager and manager have become scapegoats for struggling players:

"It seems the GM and managers are getting blamed for, but it's the players."

Wells thinks players are given too long of a leash and are coddled now. He said that if he was a GM and a player was doing badly, he would send them down to the minors no matter who the player was.

He recalled an instance where his teammate Jorge Posada ripped into him after a game. Wells pitched terribly, and Posada took offense to that, believing Wells gave up on himself. After the game, Posada slammed Wells into a clubhouse pillar, and that message stuck with Wells forever.

The pressure is on for the New York Yankees to figure it out

Nobody could have expected the New York Yankees to run into the troubles that they have this season. Many pegged them to win the American League East, not finish the season in last place.

It has truly been a season to forget for the fans of the Bronx Bombers. Poor pitching and untimely injuries have cursed this team this season.

Superstar Aaron Judge was off to a great season until he tore a ligament in his toe on June 3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It caused him to miss a good stretch of games, and in turn, the Yankees offense looked lost.

Poor pitching has troubled this team as well. Carlos Rodon, who the team signed in the offseason, has not been too impressive. Neither has Luis Severino, who was placed on the 15-day IL on Saturday.

The front office will have its hands full trying to assemble the pieces in the offseason. The fanbase will come unglued if next season does not get any better.