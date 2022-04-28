"With my guy" - Former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez posts a picture with two-time Grammy Award-winner Usher

Alex Rodriguez, a former New York Yankees legend, shared a photo on Instagram with Usher, a two-time Grammy Award winner. Rodriguez captioned the IG story, "With my guy," and tagged Usher.

Alex Rodriguez with Usher.

"With my guy" - A Rod

It appears that Alex Rodriguez and Usher met at the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 5 of the first round of the NBA playoffs on April 26. Usher, the music superstar, sat courtside with Tee Morant.

Usher sitting beside Tee Morant in Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 5 of the first round of the NBA playoffs.

"R&B superstar Usher sat next to Tee Morant during Game 5 of the @memgrizz vs. @Timberwolves first-round series." - @ CA Sports

Rodriguez, a former baseball All-Star who is poised to become a co-majority owner of the Timberwolves next season, was also in attendance and sat courtside near the team's bench.

Is Alex Rodriguez quite Instagram-savvy?

Anyone who follows Rodriguez closely on Instagram will realize that he is pretty active on this social media platform. Rodriguez posts everything on his Instagram account, beginning with posting birthday wishes for his daughters and daily routine to attending Timberwolves games.

"Happy Birthday Ella Bella! I can’t believe my baby girl is now 14. Ella, I’m so proud of the woman you are growing into and so lucky to be your dad. You are smart, talented, funny, kind and make the world a better place. May this be the best year yet. I love you! Happy Birthday!" - A Rod

He lays it bare in front of his fans.

"Post work game day routine" - A Rod

One of the advantages of being active on Instagram is that Alex stays connected to his fans.

"So proud of this team. True heart, hustle and grit tonight all game long. A real TEAM win fueled by that incredible crowd. Playoff bound!" - A Rod

Recently, Rodriguez also started offering career advice. In the latest video, he preaches about being an employer.

"Employer vs Employee. Not all revenue is created equal. There are pros and cons to the employer and the employee. Which one would you rather be?" - A Rod

Whether you are a fan of Alex Rodriguez or not, you must follow him on Instagram. His energy is effervescent even at this age, and he can give any young Instagram-savvy millennial a run for their money.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt