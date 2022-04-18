Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez enjoys the weekend with daughters Ella and Natasha, takes to Instagram to share the video with fans

Former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez spent the weekend with his daughters Ella and Natasha and shared a video with followers on Instagram Reel.

In the Instagram Reel, he is seen speaking joyfully.

"Hi, everybody. Here from New York City. I'm here with Ella Rodriguez and Natasha Rodriguez. I'm Alex Rodriguez. Oh My God. Excited to report K-Rod number 2. Braves against the Padres. It's s beautiful weekend here. Wishing everybody out there a Happy Easter. Happy Passover. Shabbat Shalom."

Next, one of his daughters-Ella interrupts to say, "See ya."

Natasha follows Ella's suit and too says, "See ya," and politely waves her hand.

Rodriguez captioned the Instagram Reel "Weekend vibes."

"Weekend vibes" - A Rodriguez

Rodriguez shares a beautiful bond with his two daughters, Natasha, 18, and Ella, 13. Rodriguez takes Ella and Natasha everywhere, from going on date nights to baseball matches. Rodriguez was all smiling at a "date night" with Natasha and Ella in February 2022.

"Date night" - A Rod

In November 2021, Rodriguez went to the Big House with his daughters. He captioned the photo, "Beautiful day in the Big House with my girls."

"Beautiful day in the Big House with my girls" - A Rod

Undoubtedly, Rodriguez is a doting father.

Meet Alex Rodriguez's elder daughter, Natasha Rodriguez:

Natasha Rodriguez is the first child of Alex Rodriguez—a former World Series winner—and Cynthia Scurtis. She was born on November 18, 2004, in Miami, Florida. She is currently 18 years old.

"The best part of me" - A Rod

Meet Alex Rodriguez's youngest daughter, Ella Rodriguez:

Ella Alexander Rodriguez is 14 years old and was born on April 21, 2008. She was born and raised in Miami, Florida. Cynthia Scurtis and Alex Rodriguez are Ella's parents. On her mother's side, Ella is Greek-American, and on her father's side, she is Dominican-American. Ella's ethnic background is thus Greek-Dominican-American.

"Friday night date" - A Rod

Who is Natasha Rodriguez and Ella Rodriguez's mother, Cynthia Scurtis?

Rodriguez with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Cynthia Scurtis was born on December 28, 1972, in Coconut Grove, Miami, Florida, to Evangeline and John Scurtis. She was reared in a strict and pious Greek environment and is of Greek ancestry.

Cynthia attended the exclusive Gulliver Prep School. She received a bachelor's degree in psychology from Ohio State University. Nova Southeastern University awarded her a master's degree in the same field afterward.

Cynthia Scurtis became well known after marrying Rodriguez in 2002. Rodriguez was introduced to her in a gym in Miami, Florida. Rodriguez was already a well-known player in the game at the time.

On November 18, 2004, Cynthia and Alex had their first child, a baby girl, Natasha Alexander. Ella Alexander, their second child, was born on April 21, 2008, in Miami, Florida.

After filing for divorce from Rodriguez, Cynthia drew much attention, alleging "emotional neglect." She also blamed the divorce on the player's adulterous relationships and other marital problems. Cynthia received a $12 million mansion as part of the divorce settlement.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach