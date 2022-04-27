Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez supports becoming an entrepreneur in the age-old employer vs employee debate on Instagram

In an age-old employer versus employee argument on Instagram, former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez promoted being an entrepreneur. In a nutshell, Alex sent a message to his fans, "Be your own boss!"

"Employer vs Employee. Not all revenue is created equal. There are pros and cons to the employer and the employee. Which one would you rather be?" - @ arod

In the Instagram video, A-Rod starts by saying that not all revenue is created equal. He feels it all depends on whether somebody is an employee or an employer.

Next, he goes on to give examples.

Example 1: Natasha

She earns $1 million per year. However, according to the hypothetical tax regime, she must pay 50% of her income in taxes. This equates to a net worth of $500,000 for her.

Example 2: Ella

Ella is the owner of a company. She makes a profit of $1,000,000 after taxes and expenditures are deducted from her income. If the industry Ella is working in shows a growth rate of 15x, Ella's enterprise will make $1,000,000*15= $15,000,000.

Therefore,

Natasha's Net Worth= $500,000

Ella's Net Worth= $15,000,000

In conclusion, he says, "Which one do you want to be?"

Alex Rodriguez has lived both sides of the employer versus employee debate. Clearly, he prefers to be an employer.

An employee works for an enterprise and provides services in exchange for a salary. An employer is a person who recruits and compensates people for an organization.

Despite having a long list of MLB accomplishments behind his name, Alex Rodriguez has dabbled with entrepreneurship. The sportsman has assumed the role of a company owner while operating under the aegis of his A-Rod Corp.

"Alex Rodriguez (@AROD), founder of A-Rod Corp, discusses his successes off the field on today's episode of #HowSuccessHappens with @roberttuchman." - @ Entrepreneur

He's even gone on shows like Shark Tank to invest in start-up companies.

"SWIMMING WITH THE SHARKS: Alex Rodriguez to join ABC's "Shark Tank" cast." - @ New York Daily News

He appears to have a varied portfolio with real estate, private equity, and venture capital assets. In 2021, he partnered with e-commerce entrepreneur Marc Lore to become a minority owner of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves. According to A-Rod, a potential employer's earning potential is several times that of a potential employee.

What is the net worth of Alex Rodriguez?

In 2022, Alex Rodriguez's net worth is above $350 million. His earnings are derived from his 22-year MLB career and endorsement partnerships with Pepsi, Guitar Hero World Tour, and Planters. Rodriguez has also worked as a Sports Analyst for ABC News, ESPN, CNBC, and Fox Sports and is an owner of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves. Besides, Rodriguez also founded A-Rod Corp in 1996, a venture capital organization that invests in promising enterprises with both internal and external resources, works with championship teams, and produces value for investors.

