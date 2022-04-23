"I can’t believe my baby girl is now 14" - Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez wishes his younger daughter Ella a happy birthday with a heart-touching caption

The ex-New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez wished his younger daughter Ella a happy birthday on Instagram with a heartfelt caption.

Alex Rodriguez is an ecstatic father! In a 1 minute 40 second clip, Ella's childhood images and videos of the family were compiled and released by Rodriguez. There were two images of Cynthia Scurtis included in the video as well.

In one of the videos, Ella is seen playfully hitting her dad in the stomach, and he pretends to get hurt. It is evident that Alex and Ella share an incredible bond and gets each other's humor.

Ella was born 14 years ago, and it seems like every day since then has been filled with love and excitement in Alex's life.

"Happy Birthday Ella Bella! I can’t believe my baby girl is now 14. Ella, I’m so proud of the woman you are growing into and so lucky to be your dad. You are smart, talented, funny, kind and make the world a better place. May this be the best year yet. I love you! Happy Birthday!" - A-Rod

Alex Rodriguez also wished his younger daughter a happy 13th birthday last year. However, it sparked outrage online because it included photographs of his now-ex-fiance, Jennifer Lopez.

The 13th birthday post came days after Jennifer Lopez and Rodriguez confirmed their split.

"13. Wow. That number has meant a lot to me over the years, but today, it’s even more special than ever. I just can’t believe my Ella Bella turns 13 today. My baby girl is officially a teenager!! Ella - everyday you amaze me more than I could have ever imagined. You are smart, mature, talented, caring, and funny. I am so proud of the young woman you are becoming and so lucky and grateful to be your dad. I love you so much." -A Rod

Meet Alex Rodriguez's Youngest Daughter- Ella Rodriguez:

Ella Rodriguez was born on April 21, 2008, and is 14 years old. Her hometown is Miami, Florida, where she was born and reared. Ella Rodriguez's parents are Cynthia Scurtis and Alex Rodriguez.

Ella is Greek-American on her mother's side and Dominican-American on her father's side. Ella's ancestors are Greek, Dominican, and American. Ella also has an elder sister, Natasha Rodriguez, who is 18 years old. She is currently enrolled in Middle School.

