"We're thrilled to kick off DCJI this week in the Bahamas" - Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter asks fans to keep an eye out for exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the event at Baha Mar Resort

Derek Jeter, a former New York Yankees player, took to Instagram to announce the start of the Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational Gala (DJCI) in the Bahamas this week. Jeter asked the fans to keep a tab on Instagram stories to get a behind-the-scenes look at the amazing event at the Baha Mar Resorts.

"We're thrilled to kick off #DJCI this week in the Bahamas! Follow along on our Stories for a behind-the-scenes look at this year's exciting event at @bahamarresorts!" - @ jeterturn 2, Turn 2 Foundation

Jeter, the former All-Star shortstop for the New York Yankees, founded the Turn 2 Foundation during his first season in 1996. The name Turn 2 refers to a spectacular double play infielders make, getting two opponents out from one at-bat. The play on words also signifies Jeter's desire to encourage young people to live healthy lifestyles by allowing them to Turn 2 his foundation for counsel and much-needed assistance in avoiding drugs and alcohol. Since its inception in December 1996, the Turn 2 Foundation has granted more than $20 million to develop and fund programs and activities that encourage young people to turn to healthy lives and avoid drugs and alcohol.

Paul DeSena @pauliedsays Derek Jeter and family host the 25th annual Turn 2 Foundation Dinner dlvr.it/S9f3MF Derek Jeter and family host the 25th annual Turn 2 Foundation Dinner dlvr.it/S9f3MF https://t.co/FvvTXKdha5

"Derek Jeter and family host the 25th annual Turn 2 Foundation Dinner." - @ Paul DeSena

The DJCI in 2022 will feature a spectacular weekend of events supporting the Turn 2 Foundation's noble mission. The DJCI will be held in Baha Mar, the Bahamas' newest premium resort destination with three world-renowned hotel brands and various amenities, from April 28 to May 1, 2022.

"We are thrilled to announce that the Turn 2 Foundation is partnering with @bahamarresorts to host the 2022 Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational at the spectacular luxury resort destination in The Bahamas this April! We’re looking forward to once again working with our partners @iconinternational_inc, @warnermedia, and @JPSENET to present this year’s special event. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!" - @ jeterturn2, Turn 2 Foundation

This one-of-a-kind event will collect finances and resources to support the organization's hallmark programs and activities, which encourage young people to turn to healthy lifestyles and avoid substance abuse.

"Thrilled to announce that GRAMMY Award-winning artist @pitbull will be performing at this year’s Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational Gala at @bahamarresorts!" - @ jeterturn2, Turn 2 Foundation

Pitbull, an American rapper and singer, will also perform at this year's DJCI Gala on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Baha Mar Resort.

When was the Derek Jeter Celebrity International Gala started?

Pitbull performing at DJCI Gala 2019

The DJCI Gala was established in 2015. Since its beginning in Las Vegas, Nevada, it has raised more than $6 million for the organization.

Here are some sneak peeks of DJCI from 2015 to 2019:

2019:

DJCI Gala 2019

2018:

DJCI Gala 2018

2017:

DJCI Gala 2017

2016:

DJCI Gala2016

2015:

DJCI Gala 2015

Keep tabs on the Jeter's Turn 2 Foundation page on Instagram for more updates on the upcoming DJCI Gala 2022!

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt