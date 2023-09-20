Former MLB player and manager Charlie Manuel has released a statement after recovering from a stroke he suffered on Saturday.

Manuel suffered a stroke while undergoing a medical procedure in Florida. He is now better and interacting with family and friends, even taking the time to write a message to well-wishers on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Charlie Manuel is best known for his time managing the Philadelphia Phillies, leading them to five consecutive division titles and a World Series title in 2008. He played in the MLB for seven years before moving to Japan, where his playing career exploded and he quickly became a favorite among fans.

After his playing days ended he returned to the MLB as a coach for the Cleveland Indians in 1988 and went on to be named manager in 2000. He then joined the Phillies in 2005 and enjoyed 14 successful years with them.

The 79-year-old Phillies legend has has suffered several medical complications over the past few decades but has pulled through each and every time. Now, after recovering from his latest health issue, he has released a statement of thanks towards all his well-wishers who have supported and helped him through this ordeal.

"I want to thank all the people who are pulling for me... You have kept me in the game," wrote Manuel on Twitter.

Charlie Manuel thanks medical team in positive update regarding his health issues

In the Twitter statement released by former Philadelphia Phillies manager Charlie Manuel, he made sure to single out the Lakeland Regional Health Medical Centre's critical care team whose top-notch efforts saved his life. The critical care team acted with haste and ensured his recovery.

"And I want to thank Critical Care team for hustling and being on time. You have kept me in the game."

The MLB legend is now reportedly out of danger and has spent Monday talking to friends and family, and looked to be in good spirits.