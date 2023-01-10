A lot of teams would have benefitted from adding Trea Turner this offseason. One of the premier free agents, Turner signed a lengthy contract with the Philadelphia Phillies following their shocking run to the World Series.

Former Phillies legend Ryan Howard believes that could have been one of the best moves all offseason. Turner's addition provides a new angle for the Phillies and gives them one of the league's most diverse players.

The 2008 World Series champion, who was also an MVP and a three-time All-Star for the Phillies, said this:

"I think it's definitely a better team now. You make the addition of Trea Turner who, to me, is a very sneaky impact player with what he does and what he brings. To me, it reminds me a lot of Chase Utley."

He continued:

"He's got that grit, he's going to bring that hard-nose play to the field. He's going to go out and score probably 100 runs, he's going to steal probably 100 bases. He's going to hit probably somewhere close to 25-30 home runs and play some Gold Glove caliber defense."

Howard believes the addition of Turner as well as the trade for Gregory Soto make this Phillies team far more dangerous than the one that was within two games of a World Series win.

The Phillies have not rested on their laurels this offseason even after coming so close to winning it all. Ryan Howard, for one, believes that's a very good thing.

Philadelphia Phillies: How does Trea Turner help the team?

Shortstop was a bit of a hole last year for the Phillies, so adding Trea Turner provides starpower and consistency. If all goes right, he will provide consistency for the next decade.

Trea Turner is an impact player

He has been an over 6 fWAR player the last couple of seasons, so if he can provide that again, it makes this Philadelphia team much stronger.

He also provides a speed aspect to the lineup that is missing from a lot of teams in the modern age. Stolen bases are going away, but he's one of the best in the business.

