Travis Swaggerty, a minor league player for the Pittsburgh Pirates, reached out to his supporters, requesting prayers, as he shared the news that his wife, Peyton Swaggerty, is battling a rare blood disease.

Travis, the 10th overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft, opened up about the ongoing challenges they are facing. He said that Peyton was attacked by a rabid raccoon last year, and a lot of "guesses and medicines" have been thrown at her since. Now, she has been diagnosed with "an extremely rare, painful blood disease that has completely taken over her body."

"It has riddled her with unresolved pain and problems and completely taken her quality of life away from her," he said. "I wanted to share this to ask for support and prayers for her, along with reminding everyone to not take anything for granted in this life, especially the little things."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the tweet, Travis also expressed admiration for Peyton's unwavering dedication as a mother to their baby daughter, emphasizing that she has continued to meet the demands of the role despite the medical challenges.

Travis Swaggerty @TSwaggerty_21 Travis Swaggerty @TSwaggerty_21 🏼 🙏🏼 https://t.co/Qe2bI81W43 wanted to add to this and say regardless of how she’s feeling, she always makes sure she’s Mom first. every day she does everything in her power to make sure that Sutton has a great, fun day. she fights through everything she’s feeling to be the best mom she can be. twitter.com/tswaggerty_21/… wanted to add to this and say regardless of how she’s feeling, she always makes sure she’s Mom first. every day she does everything in her power to make sure that Sutton has a great, fun day. she fights through everything she’s feeling to be the best mom she can be. twitter.com/tswaggerty_21/… https://t.co/40f6Plg1qY

"wanted to add to this and say regardless of how she’s feeling, she always makes sure she’s Mom first. every day she does everything in her power to make sure that Sutton has a great, fun day. she fights through everything she’s feeling to be the best mom she can be." - Travis Swaggerty wrote in his post..

Peyton Swaggerty's immense support during Travis Swaggerty's MLB debut

Travis Swaggerty #5 of the Pittsburgh Pirates poses for a portrait during the 2023 Pittsburgh Pirates Photo Day at Pirate City on February 22, 2023 in Bradenton, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

After tying the knot in December 2020, Travis and Peyton have been a close couple, with Peyton faithfully attending Travis' baseball games, including his official MLB debut in 2022. Her unwavering support has been a constant presence throughout his baseball career.

After an impressive performance in the minor leagues, Travis Swaggerty received news of his promotion to the major leagues on June 4, 2022.

At the time of his call-up, he had a batting average of .280, along with four home runs, 22 RBIs, and two triples over 35 games.

Making his MLB debut on June 7 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, he started as a center fielder against the Detroit Tigers. Swaggerty achieved his first major league hit against Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves on June 9.

However, on June 13, he was optioned back to Triple-A Indianapolis.

As the 2023 season began, Swaggerty found himself back in Triple-A Indianapolis after being optioned from the major leagues.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes