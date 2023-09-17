Donald Trump once threw the baseball with New York Yankees legend Mariano Rivera at the White House. Now, he's using that as ammunition and evidence that he's physically fit and capable of running the country again in 2024. The former president saw a vote say that 49% of people don't believe he's fit enough to do so.

Trump called out his detractors, saying that he clearly had both the mental and physical acumen to be a president again:

“I will name the place and the test, and it will be a tough one. Nobody will come even close to me! We can also throw some physical activity into it. I just won the Senior Club Championship at a big golf club, with many very good players. To do so you need strength, accuracy, touch and, above all, mental toughness.”

In doing so, he shared a post to Truth Social. It was a montage of sports highlights with the former President, including the clip of him throwing with Mariano Rivera. He captioned it:

"Got the touch."

From hitting impressive putts on the golf course, to tossing the football around and throwing with perhaps the greatest relief pitcher of all time, the former President showcased a lot of athletic ability in his highlight reel.

Donald Trump and Mariano Rivera have a connection

It's no secret that the Republican party has largely deferred to Donald Trump, so he's going to be their candidate in all likelihood. If he does, he'll be against Joe Biden. The two would be among the oldest candidates of all time.

Using the below clip as evidence among a highlight reel of physical activities, Trump pushed back against the idea that he was too old.

Rivera, the Yankees legend, and Trump, a former Yankees fan, have a bit of a relationship. The former president named him a co-chair of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

Joe Biden removed him from that role, though he's still a part of that organization. If Trump were to win, he may end up reinstating the retired Yankee legend.

Rivera caught fire for his relationship with Trump, as the former President is quite controversial. Anyone associated with him comes under the same scrutiny from his detractors. Rivera claimed they were friends before he was president and that he still respects him.