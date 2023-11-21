Craig Breslow's addition to the Boston Red Sox has been seen as a positive move by most of the baseball community. Once dubbed the 'smartest man in baseball', he was made the Chief of Baseball Operations, replacing Chaim Bloom.

Breslow pitched for the Red Sox in 2006 and again between 2012-15. He previously worked as Chicaco Cubs' assistant general manager as well as their director of pitching. He is expected to bring in a number of changes as Boston have finished last three times in the last four seasons.

The Red Sox are the most successful team in the 21st century with four World Series titles. If they are to bring back that form, Breslow might have to make some difficult choices. As per his former teammate, Jarrod Saltalamacchia, Breslow will definitely look to assess a situation both from the analytical and human side.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

“He kind of views it from both sides, the analytics side but he also understands the human factor as a baseball player… You bring someone in who’s very analytical and they kind of forget the human factor and don’t communicate well when it comes to the baseball side of things.

"Then you put someone who is baseball-minded and they don’t communicate with the analytics. I think he’ll bring that aspect to it where he can communicate and everyone can co-exist," Saltalamacchia said, in an interview with The Athletic

Craig Breslow's first major move as Head of Baseball Operations

Prior to the non-tender deadline, the Red Sox acquired Seattle Mariners' Isiah Campbell in exchange of Luis Urias. The latter was part of the roster and headed to free agency before the non-tender deadline. Thus dealing him and getting another strong reliever in his place only bolstered their bullpen.

Breslow has hinted he would be open to trade, if not acquire further free agents. With a new captain at the helm, there is much more activity expected from the Red Sox as the offseason continues.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.