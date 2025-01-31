Former teammate offers insight on Alex Bregman’s options between Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs

The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman are yet to confirm their much awaited reunion. It was reported last week that the player and his agent Scott Boras had resumed negotiations with the club. However, there's yet to be any progress, with other teams in the reckoning in his sweepstakes

On the Crush City Territory podcast, former Astros Josh Reddick, who was a teammate of Bregman's from 2017 to 2020, made his feelings known that the free agent infielder won't be returning to the club.

As per Reddick, since Alex Bregman had said no to the initial six-year $156 million offer, it's only a matter of time before another club zooms past that figure and acquires his services.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He’s a Boras guy, so for that much money, I can’t see it happening. I think that’s a combo that sticks to their guns, and if they have to wait through spring training, they might have to do that," Reddick said. [14:25 onwards]

Trending

When asked by the hosts, Reddick said that, as reported, the Chicago Cubs are the current favorites to land Alex Bregman. They have been stacking up their roster. They added Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly in trades with the Astros and are willing to strengthen themselves further with a leader like Bregman.

“I could agree with you because they got that taste of winning from the '15, '16, '17 years and all that, and they’ve been out of the hunt for a little while. So I think they’re probably a little hungry to get out there, and it shows that they’re trying to compete. When they take two guys from the Astros, like that, who’s high caliber, it shows they’re trying, and they probably won’t be done," Reddick added. [15:15 onwards]

MLB writer ranks Houston Astros on top of his Alex Bregman sweepstakes rankings

MLB writer Michael Shapiro of the Houston Chronicle is still certain that the Astros will get back their two-time All-Star.

As per Shapiro, Alex Bregman's other suitors Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers and the Toronto Blue Jays have some missing elements from their pursuit, and Bregman going back to Space City will mean a chance at Astros' Hall of Fame status.

"The Astros are ready to re-install Bregman as their third baseman and clubhouse leader. His jersey can one day be retired at Daikin Park, with he and Jose Altuve standing as a modern-day Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio -- with rings to boot.

"Houston's window of World Series contention remains wide open. Given the lack of an overwhelming offer, staying home might be the most satisfying move after all," Shaprio wrote.

It remains to be seen where and for what amount the Gold Glove-winning third baseman settles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback