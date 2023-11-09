In a recent rally held in Hialeah, Florida, former President Donald Trump made a surprising mention of New York Yankees’ pitcher Nestor Cortes, affectionately known as the "Hialeah kid." Trump praised Cortes as a "great pitcher" with an impressive fastball, adding a unique sports twist to his political event. This unexpected shoutout reflects Trump’s strategic efforts to connect with diverse communities, particularly Hispanic voters, as he eyes the 2024 presidential race.

"A great pitcher from the New York Yankees, they call him the Hialeah kid, Nestor Cortez. Where is Nestor, he’s a great pitcher. He’s got that fastball." - Donald Trump.

The rally, strategically located in the Cuban American stronghold of Hialeah, signifies Trump’s focus on boosting his support among Hispanic voters in Florida. The state’s most populous county, Miami-Dade, with its 1.5 million eligible Latino voters, holds significant sway in electoral outcomes. Trump aims to capitalize on his growing support among Hispanic communities, a trend that emerged during his 2020 campaign.

How did Nestor Cortes perform during the 2023 season?

Nestor Cortes faced a challenging 2023 season, marked by injuries and performance setbacks. The left-handed pitcher, known for his fastball, had an impactful 2022 season with the Yankees, earning All-Star recognition. However, in 2023, Cortes struggled recording a 5-2 record with a 4.97 ERA in 14 starts.

The season started on a challenging note as a hamstring strain during his offseason program affected his spring training preparation. Subsequent injuries, including a left forearm strain and a left rotator cuff strain, further disrupted his rhythm. Despite these setbacks, Cortes demonstrated resilience, making a notable four-inning, one-run return in August. The Yankees, optimistic about his recovery and commitment, anticipate a healthier and more impactful contribution from Cortes in the upcoming MLB season.

Trump’s rally, strategically scheduled during the same timeframe as GOP debate nearby, reflects Trump’s unique approach to campaign counterprogramming. Trump’s ability to draw attention to his events, even while skipping traditional debates, underscores his influence and engagement with supporters.

While Trump’s mention of Nestor Cortes adds a sports-centric element to the political landscape, it’s essential to note that Cortes has not been officially linked to Trump or his campaign. The nod to Cortes serves as a testament to Trump’s eclectic campaign style, blending political discourse with cultural references and local endorsements.