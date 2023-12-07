On December 6, Juan Soto was traded alongside fellow outfielder Trent Grisham to the New York Yankees. Decidedly the most significant move of the 2023 offseason so far, news of the deal drummed up a fair amount of conversation.

Following a series of tweets pertaining to the trade, former MLB center fielder Cameron Maybin took aim at the team's policy that disallows players from having facial hair of long hairstyles. The policy is a vestige of former owner George Steinbrenner, who passed away in 2010.

"This might be an unpopular take to Yankees fans, but you’d be surprised how much more attractive the Yankees would be if they got rid of that facial hair rule. You wouldn’t believe how many quality players just think it’s a wack rule to have. I mean cmon we’re coming up on 2024 let that go already, and I swear it would be more appealing. Again this only comes from conversations I’ve had and experience from actually Playing." - Cameron Maybin

Nicknamed "The Boss" Steinbrenner was a successful businessman who owned the New York Yankees from 1973 until his death. Known for his no-nonsense demeanor, Steinbrenner enforced a zero-tolerance policy for facial hair on players, a regulation that has stood until this day.

Maybin ripped into the policy, suggesting that it was anachronistic and a "wack rule to have". Maybin played on ten teams over the course of his fifteen-year career, including 82 games on the Yankees during the 2019 season. Although Juan Soto is not known to sport a beard, the acquisition seems to have re-ignited this age-old controversy.

Over the years, several players have clashed heads with upper management over the policy. Famously, captain Don Mattingly refused to shave his mullet in the 1980s, resulting in the captain being benched.

"Gerrit Cole jersey swap to the Yankees (peep the beard removal)" - Bryce Wheeler

Other players have conspicuously changed their look after arriving in the Yankees' clubhouse. 2023 AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole, for example, sported a beard and long hair during his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Houston Astros, but has since opted for a more clean-shaven appearance.

Juan Soto represents a different era of baseball than that of George Steinbrenner's

At the press conference held to announce Juan Soto's arrival, Yankees GM Brian Cashman invoked the name of the late owner, claiming that Steinbrenner "always wanted the best".

While Juan Soto is indeed one of the best, a long time has passed since the enactment of Steinbrenner's policy. The Dominican will be part of the team's next generation, for now.

