Former MVP Alex Rodriguez is in line for a massive contract extension to continue his work with Fox Sports.

The former three-time MVP has been working with Fox since 2015 but has also been seen offering his services on ESPN.

The new exclusive deal will see Rodriguez focused solely on Fox Sports in the coming years. Reports suggest the deal will be one of the largest for this type of position.

The terms were not disclosed but per a recent article in the New York Post, Alex Rodriguez is set to become one of the highest paid analysts on-air:

"It is believed to be the most lucrative deal yet for an MLB analyst"

The news was first reported by Hollywood Reporter and the article goes on to say that the length of the contrct will be for a minimum of three years.

Rodriguez was a 14-time All-Star and led the league in home runs on five different occasions (2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2007). He was named the American League MVP on three different occasions and won 10 Silver Slugger Awards over this 22-year MLB career with the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees.

Rodriguez was a member of the New York Yankees World Series winning team that defeated the Philadephia Phillies in 2009.

Infielder Alex Rodriguez was named the American League MVP in 2003, 2005 and 2007

Rodriguez speaks prior to the World Baseball Classic Semifinals between Team Japan and Team Mexico at loanDepot park

During his heyday, Rodriguez was considered one of the MLB's most effective hitters. He is known for his ability to hit, hit with power and defend at a high level.

Over 2784 games, Rodriguez finished with an impressive .295/.380/.550 slash line. He racked up 696 home runs, 2086 RBIs and 3115 hits over an illustrious career.

The power-hitting righty ranks fifth in the all-time MLB home run list, fourth in the RBIs, and 23rd in hits.

ESPN's loss will be Fox's gain. Few people know as much about baseball as the former MVP infielder.