Former New York Yankees star pitcher David Wells has been outspoken in recent years when it comes to his thoughts and beliefs. The former big leaguer joined Maria Bartiromo of Fox Business on her show Mornings with Maria, to discuss a wide variety of topics in the world of sports, including companies combining sports and politics, as well as transgender athletes.

Expand Tweet

'SCREWED UP BIG TIME': New York Yankees legend David Wells rips Nike, Bud Light for sending the 'wrong message' with woke marketing campaigns." - @FoxNews

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During his interview with Bartiromo, David Wells explained that he felt that transgenders competing in women's sports is "not right and it’s dangerous." He continued, stating,

"If I was to say, I’m going to switch over and I’m going to go play women’s sports, I’m gonna hurt somebody, especially if I’m throwing 95."

The 60-year-old from Torrance, California, continued his tirade against "woke culture," taking aim at companies such as Nike for politicizing sports. He explained how he was disgusted by the way the company backed former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Expand Tweet

"Ex-Yankee David Wells boycotts #MLB over All-Star Game move! “If I was playing right now, Brian, I would not wear that #Nike,” Wells said, over the apparel company’s deal with national anthem kneeler Colin Kaepernick." - @irish_today

Wells explained that he felt that Colin Kaepernick taking a knee in silent protest during the American National Anthem was disrespectful towards the military, something that Wells holds dear.

"I’m a huge, huge military supporter; that’s what my foundation is all about—for Nike to jump on board and reward this guy for that."

The former New York Yankee's opinion will undoubtedly draw support from one half of the country, while also unnerving the other half. Some have gone online to praise Wells, while others have opposed him.

The issue of trans people in sports continues to be a big debate, raising a lot of questions about women's rights.

A closer look at the MLB career of the polarizing David Wells

A three-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, Wells was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the second round of the 1982 MLB Draft. After making his debut with the Blue Jays in 1987, Wells would play for eight different teams during his 21-year MLB career.

Over the 3,439 innings Wells pitched in the majors, he spent time with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds, Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox. He retired in 2007 at age 44.

David Wells finished with a career 4.13 ERA and a 239-157 record, in addition to racking up 2,201 strikeouts.