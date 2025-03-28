Former Yankees star's son hypes up Josh Hader after blockbuster performance against Juan Soto

New York Yankees analyst Gary Sheffield Jr. called Houston Astros closer Josh Hader a “generational talent” following a blockbuster Opening Day performance.

Ad

In an X post published on Thursday, Sheffield Jr., son of former Big Leaguer Gary Sheffield, shared a post from Rob Friedman, otherwise known as the “Pitching Ninja,” in which Friedman posted a clip of Hader striking out New York Mets star Juan Soto in his first game after signing a $765 million contract.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The clip shows Josh Hader making Juan Soto look like a little leaguer by swinging through a devastating slider. Soto, one of the most accomplished hitters in the league, didn’t have a chance to make contact with the pitch.

“Generation talent right there,” Sheffield Jr. captioned the post.

The comment echoes the sentiments regarding Hader’s stuff. Hader’s repertoire features a heavy sinker around 94-95 mph, with a devastating slider that hovers around 82 mph. He also throws a hard changeup at 86 mph.

Ad

Hader and the Astros beat Soto’s Mets on Opening Day in Houston 3–1. He pitched the ninth inning, giving up a run while preserving the Astros’ lead for their first win of the 2025 MLB season. Hader got his first save of the season.

Juan Soto reflects on game-ending at-bat against Josh Hader

Following the Mets 3–1 loss to the Astros on Opening Day, Juan Soto spoke to the media. He addressed his disappointment at losing his first game in a Mets uniform, showing remorse for being unable to win the game in the ninth.

Ad

In particular, Soto reflected on his at-bat against Josh Hader. Soto had this to say about the devastating pitch that ended the game on Thursday night, as quoted by MLB.com:

“He got me on that one. It was a pretty good pitch, a slider down and away. I wasn’t expecting it. It just happened.”

Soto expanded on his feelings, saying he wanted to be in a spot to contribute to his team’s success. He wasn’t reluctant to walk in that situation, especially with Pete Alonso hitting behind him.

Ad

But it was just a matter of Hader getting the best of him. Soto concluded:

“He just got me in that situation."

The Mets and Astros will square off again on Friday night at Daikin Park in Houston. Soto and teammates will look to get revenge on Hader and the Astros. The Mets will be sending Tylor Megill to the mound against Hunter Brown.

Both clubs will be looking to return to the postseason this year as each team holds World Series aspirations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback