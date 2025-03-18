Former Yankees star still waiting for first MLB offer since hitting free agency: Report

Alex Verdugo is coming off a bit of a disappointing year with the New York Yankees. His first foray into free agency has, as a result, not gone as expected. The MLB season is technically underway thanks to the Tokyo Series, but regardless, Opening Day is in about a week.

Ad

Verdugo was one of the worst qualified hitters in baseball by wRC+ and only posted a mediocre fWAR of 0.6 in 2024. Even as teams looked for depth and veteran presences in free agency, Verdugo remained unsigned.

The Athletic reported that the slugging outfielder still hasn't even gotten an offer from a team. The Yankees traded for him from the Boston Red Sox last offseason, and this offseason, he's sitting at home just waiting for a call.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Verdugo's agent didn't comment when asked, but another league source confirmed that the outfielder hasn't been approached by any team with a major-league offer.

That could imply that some teams have wanted to sign him to the minor leagues and he turned it down, but the report doesn't explicitly state that.

Former Yankees teammates, coaches surprised at lack of interest in Alex Verdugo

Several New York Yankees players and coaches are surprised that their former teammate, who started en route to a World Series berth all postseason, has not yet signed.

Ad

Alex Verdugo has not yet signed with a team in free agency (Imagn)

Aaron Judge, who shared the outfield with Alex Verdugo, said via The Athletic:

Ad

“I am surprised. He’s such a great player. He brings so much value and versatility to a team.”

His former manager Aaron Boone said:

“Maybe a little bit surprised because he’s without question a big-league player and a big-league starting player, for me. It just probably hasn’t lined up money-wise and team-wise and need-wise, but he was great with us.”

Ad

Marcus Stroman, a player who is similar to Verdugo personality-wise, said he was also surprised, but he noted that things tend to surprise him a lot in baseball these days and left it at that.

Trent Grisham also sang the praises of Verdugo and questioned why he hasn't been signed, saying he is a "good defender" and a "great hitter" who had a down year in 2024. Shortstop Anthony Volpe said he was a fantastic teammate, something every team could use on its roster for the 2025 season and beyond.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback