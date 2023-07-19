Forrest Wall became emotional when the Atlanta Braves called on Monday night, nine years after him being selected in the first round of the MLB draft. He was making his first call-up to the majors on Tuesday with the Braves, his fourth organization.

When asked about how he spent his 24 hours after receiving the call, Wall said:

"The moment I'll never forget. It was late evening, my manager called me. My brother was there with me, which was really cool. He had no idea until I literally fell to my knees. I had tears in my eyes. He came over to me and gave me the biggest hug. I’ll never forget it.”

The Braves selected Wall as a replacement for LHP Kolby Allard, who was placed on the 60-Day IL with shoulder nerve inflammation.

The much-awaited opportunity for Forrest Wall

Forrest Wall feels delighted and is thankful to the team. He was selected by the Rockies in the supplemental first round (35th overall) in the 2014 MLB Draft and has now made it to the majors at the age of 27.

He signed a minor league contract with Atlanta during the winter, and after 78 games at Triple-A, he had hit .258/.360/.399 with six home runs and 45 stolen bases. Wall is likely to assist the NL East leaders mostly as a pinch-runner and late-game defensive substitute. All three outfield positions are covered by him.

Wall signed a minor league deal with the Seattle Mariners on March 14, 2022, which included an invitation to Spring Training. For the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers, Wall appeared in 120 games while batting .255/.333/.354 with six home runs, 41 RBIs, and a league-high 52 stolen bases. On November 10, 2022, he chose free agency.

