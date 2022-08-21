“Four away from A-Rod” “The machine has been on FIRE” - MLB fans in a frenzy after legend Albert Pujols launches home runs No. 691 and 692, only four away from fellow legend A-Rod

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols made history tonight by launching his 691st and 692nd career home runs. Both homers were off Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner. Pujols is just five home runs away from passing Alex Rodriguez for fourth all-time.

To add to that, Albert Pujols passed fellow St. Louis Cardinals legend Stan Musial for the second-most total bases of all-time. Pujols now trails only the great Hank Aaron.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Albert Pujols notches home run no. 691! Albert Pujols notches home run no. 691! https://t.co/vECDydiOmz

"Albert Pujols notches home run no. 691!" - Talkin' Baseball

Pujols hit No. 691 in the second inning. In his next at-bat, he launched his second home run of the game, No. 692.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports



2 of the night for Albert Pujols Number 692 for The Machine2 of the night for Albert Pujols @Starting9 Number 692 for The Machine 2 of the night for Albert Pujols @Starting9 https://t.co/R9lAPoUypS

"Number 692 for The Machine 2 of the night for Alber Pujols @Starting9" - Barstool Sports

With this being his final season at the age of 42, it will be exciting to see if he can get to the prestigious 700 home run mark. Pujols has certainly been on a roll as of late, and with 41 regular season games left, anything can happen. He is just four away from tying Alex Rodriguez.

Catching Alex Rodriguez is certainly realistic. Getting to 700 would be a bit of a stretch, although it would be amazing!

Eli @That_Eli_Guy



Catching A-Rod is realistic. 700 is a bit more of a stretch, but man it would be awesome. Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis ALBERT PUJOLS IS NINE HOME RUNS AWAY FROM 700 ALBERT PUJOLS IS NINE HOME RUNS AWAY FROM 700 https://t.co/rcOzOqXbYP 5 away from A-Rod, 9 away from 700.Catching A-Rod is realistic. 700 is a bit more of a stretch, but man it would be awesome. twitter.com/Jared_Carrabis… 5 away from A-Rod, 9 away from 700. Catching A-Rod is realistic. 700 is a bit more of a stretch, but man it would be awesome. twitter.com/Jared_Carrabis…

Pujols has been on a roll, hitting .354 with 9 home runs and slugging .759 in his past 30 games played. Pujols' season totals are now at .262 with 13 home runs and an OPS of .847.

Pujols is locked in, and it almost feels like he is willing his way to 700 home runs.

Hunt S. @Huntbeforefall7 @TalkinBaseball_ Ok I’m totally convinced now! Im completely convinced there’s no one more that wants to see than Albert! El Machina Pujols. He’s not even playing around with it no more. He’s locked in ladies & gentleman. Nobody better get in his way, Go off King @TalkinBaseball_ Ok I’m totally convinced now! Im completely convinced there’s no one more that wants to see than Albert! El Machina Pujols. He’s not even playing around with it no more. He’s locked in ladies & gentleman. Nobody better get in his way, Go off King 👑

Some fans want Pujols to return for another season if he does not reach 700 home runs. No matter what, he has announced that 2022 will be his final season.

Sa🅿️ø 🐸🇵🇷🗿 @_Sap0 @TalkinBaseball_ I know he said he is done after this year but I hope he comes back next year if he doesn’t get 700 HR @TalkinBaseball_ I know he said he is done after this year but I hope he comes back next year if he doesn’t get 700 HR

Pujols has hit left-handed pitching exceptionally well all season. In 83 at-bats, Pujols is batting .373 with 9 home runs and a 1.095 OPS in 2022.

Ever since Pujols participated in the Home Run Derby at this year's All-Star Game, he has been on a tear. Perhaps the derby woke up his bat.

MOOSE! @Kingmoose23 @Jared_Carrabis Did the home run derby awaken a beast?? @Jared_Carrabis Did the home run derby awaken a beast??

It is impressive that Pujols has a 1.0 WAR in 2022 after 20 years in the league.

Chris @KRNG_Chris @Jared_Carrabis Jared this man is a 1 WAR player at 42 years old... @Jared_Carrabis Jared this man is a 1 WAR player at 42 years old...

What a moment for the game of baseball and for Albert Pujols as he continues his quest for 700 home runs!

