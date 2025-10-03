  • home icon
  • Four months before tying the knot, Adley Rutschman's sister Josie and her fiancé Brady Lavoie show intense passion in romantic photoshoot

Four months before tying the knot, Adley Rutschman's sister Josie and her fiancé Brady Lavoie show intense passion in romantic photoshoot

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 03, 2025 00:29 GMT
Adley Rutschman with his sister, Josie (L), Josie Rutschman with her fianc&eacute;, Brady Lavoie (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@josie_rutsch)
Adley Rutschman with his sister, Josie (L), Josie Rutschman with her fiancé, Brady Lavoie (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@josie_rutsch)

Since making his big league debut in May 2022, catcher Adley Rutschman has established himself as one of the best players in his position. So far, Rutschman has two All-Star selections, a Silver Slugger award, an All-MLB first team selection, and several other notable honors to his name.

Like his teammates and coaches on the field, his family, which includes his parents Randy and Carol, and younger sister, Josie, are constant sources of support for the 27-year-old off the diamond.

Josie Rutschman, who is a medical student, got engaged to her partner, Brady Lavoie, earlier this year in April. The pair are reportedly planning to tie the knot at some point in February 2026.

With four months to go for their big day, Brady and Josie took to Instagram to post a series of romantic snaps on Wednesday.

"4 months.." the Instagram post was captioned
Not much is known about when and how Brady and Josie first crossed paths, as the couple have preferred to keep those details under wraps.

As inidcated by his Instagram profile, it appears Brady Lavoie is also quite passionate when it comes to baseball, just like Adley Rutschman.

Adley Rutschman's sister, Josie, has often shown she is her brother's biggest fan

Born and raised in Portland, Oregon, both Adley Rutschman and his sister, Josie, attended Sherwood High School. However, after graduating, their respective passions took them to different parts of the Beaver State. Adley headed to Oregon State University to play D1 college baseball, while Josie headed to Linfield University to major in biochemistry.

Though the professions they are currently pursuing are almost poles apart, the close bond they shared ever since their childhood days still remains. On several occasions, Josie Rutschman has shown that she is her brother's biggest fan, often turning up to cheer for her brother at Camden Yards, alongside friends and family.

2025 was a frustrating year for Adley Rutschman. Struggling for both consistency and fitness, the 27-year-old finished the regular season with a .220 batting average, along with only nine home runs and 29 RBIs.

Josie Rutschman and other Orioles fans will hope to see the catcher return to his best, and lead the O's back to the playoffs, in 2026.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

