Four months before tying the knot, Adley Rutschman's sister Josie and her fiancé Brady Lavoie show intense passion in romantic photoshoot

Since making his big league debut in May 2022, catcher Adley Rutschman has established himself as one of the best players in his position. So far, Rutschman has two All-Star selections, a Silver Slugger award, an All-MLB first team selection, and several other notable honors to his name. Like his teammates and coaches on the field, his family, which includes his parents Randy and Carol, and younger sister, Josie, are constant sources of support for the 27-year-old off the diamond. Josie Rutschman, who is a medical student, got engaged to her partner, Brady Lavoie, earlier this year in April. The pair are reportedly planning to tie the knot at some point in February 2026.With four months to go for their big day, Brady and Josie took to Instagram to post a series of romantic snaps on Wednesday.&quot;4 months..&quot; the Instagram post was captioned View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNot much is known about when and how Brady and Josie first crossed paths, as the couple have preferred to keep those details under wraps.As inidcated by his Instagram profile, it appears Brady Lavoie is also quite passionate when it comes to baseball, just like Adley Rutschman.Adley Rutschman's sister, Josie, has often shown she is her brother's biggest fanBorn and raised in Portland, Oregon, both Adley Rutschman and his sister, Josie, attended Sherwood High School. However, after graduating, their respective passions took them to different parts of the Beaver State. Adley headed to Oregon State University to play D1 college baseball, while Josie headed to Linfield University to major in biochemistry. Though the professions they are currently pursuing are almost poles apart, the close bond they shared ever since their childhood days still remains. On several occasions, Josie Rutschman has shown that she is her brother's biggest fan, often turning up to cheer for her brother at Camden Yards, alongside friends and family. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post2025 was a frustrating year for Adley Rutschman. Struggling for both consistency and fitness, the 27-year-old finished the regular season with a .220 batting average, along with only nine home runs and 29 RBIs. Josie Rutschman and other Orioles fans will hope to see the catcher return to his best, and lead the O's back to the playoffs, in 2026.