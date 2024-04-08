Framber Valdez Injury Update: Astros flamethrower scratched from Monday's action against Rangers following elbow soreness

The Houston Astros are looming with a potential injury of a core starting pitcher, Framber Valdez.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Valdez was scratched from today's lineup ahead of their game against the Texas Rangers due to elbow soreness. More detailed reports will come after further medical check-ups.

“Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez was scratched from today’s start with elbow soreness. He will be evaluated by doctors to determine the severity of the injury,” Passan tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Astros signed Valdez earlier this year with a $12.1 million contract for a single season. Houston's front office has faith in him after his impressive last season, where he had a 3.45 ERA in 198.0 innings during his 31 starts.

This season, he had a poor outing in spring training with a 7.71 ERA in three starts (9.1 innings). However, Valdez redeemed himself in the starts against the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays in the regular season, posting a 2.19 ERA in 12.1 innings.

The Astros' rotation needs an urgent solution

Teams have barely played double-digit games this year, but the news of injuries is storming out from front offices, and Houston Astros are no exception. Even before the league started, the core starter, Justin Verlander, was sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Jose Urquidy joined him on the IL before the Opening Day with a strained forearm. Soon after, bullpen pitchers Oliver Ortega and Bennett Sousa got out of the game.

In their absence, Valdez, with the help of Cristian Javier and Ronel Blanco, led the rotation. However, this unforeseeable event will force the management to alter their plans for upcoming games.

Blair Henley, who has one save in the spring training this year, has been named in place of Valdez against Texas today. Henley has four seasons worth of experience in the minors, playing 43 games, including 24 starts, with a 4.47 ERA in 165.0 innings. Although he may not be an ideal replacement for Valdez, management is currently limited in its options.

If the situation worsens, they might call up Verlander early in the majors to address the rotation, as the veteran ace is currently warming up in the minors.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.