Framber Valdez Injury Update: Astros star pitcher slated to throw bullpen session, could return this weekend for Mexico City series against Rockies

Houston Astros star pitcher Framber Valdez is getting closer to returning. The lefty has been on the IL since April 6 due to inflammation in his left elbow, further limiting Houston's starting rotation.

Per The Athletic's Chandler Rome, Valdez is scheduled to throw a bullpen at Wrigley Field while Houston takes on the Cubs this week. Manager Joe Espada stated it is possible that Valdez will start one of the Mexico City games against the Rockies this weekend.

Houston and Colorado will play a two-game series at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu in Mexico City. This will mark the seventh series played in Mexico, with games taking place April 27 and 28.

Having Valdez back in the rotation in Mexico is certainly something the fanbase would love to see. The organization has had to play musical chairs since the season started, and Valdez is one of the best arms they have.

Framber Valdez may not be enough to get the Astros out of this hole

Houston Astros - Framber Valdez (Image via Getty)

There is no denying the Houston Astros have not gotten off to the start they were looking for. They currently find themselves in last place in the AL West with a record of 7-16, two games behind the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels.

While much of the focus has been on the number of injuries the starting pitchers have faced, that is not the only problem. Some sluggers have not pulled their weight as of yet.

Jose Abreu is struggling heavily. He is currently hitting an abysmal .084, giving him a -1.4 WAR. He was supposed to be a feared hitter alongside other Houston sluggers but has greatly hurt the team.

While fans should be excited about Framber Valdez returning, he may not be enough to lift Houston.

