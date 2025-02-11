Francisco Alvarez predicts Kodai Senga's impact on Mets in 2025 season

New York Mets ace Kodai Senga was lights out in his first year in the majors, finishing second in voting for the 2023 NL Rookie of the Year Award and seventh in voting for the NL Cy Young Award. However, he couldn't follow it up in 2024.

He started the season on the injured list after being diagnosed with a moderate posterior capsule strain in his right shoulder. After his first start on July 26, he was again sent back to the injured list due to a high-grade calf strain. He returned to pitch in the postseason but was far from good. He posted a 12.60 ERA across three appearances and 5.0 innings in the postseason.

With the 2025 season on the horizon, the Japanese ace hopes to get back on the mound and stay healthy. His catcher, Francisco Alvarez has high hopes for him.

"I'm very happy he's healthy," the Mets catcher said on SNY TV at the club's spring training facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida. "So I think it's going to be better than last year with Senga in the rotation. He's nasty, and he's going to help the team a lot."

Kodai Senga expected to once again take charge of starting Mets rotation

The Mets are expecting a good season from their lead starter Kodai Senga in 2025. After an impressive rookie season, where he posted a 12-7 record and a 2.98 ERA with 202 strikeouts across 166.1 innings pitched, in 2023, the Mets expect a similar or better production in 2025.

With the way the Mets are stacked, they are primed to make the postseason. In such a scenario, Senga & Co. will have to ensure their health and also make sure to go deep whenever asked to preserve the relievers.

The Mets rotation, led by Senga, also includes Sean Manaea, who was re-signed to a three-year, $75 million deal this offseason. David Peterson, Clay Holmes and Frankie Montas are expected to take the remaining spots in the rotation.

Tylor Megill, Paul Blackburn, Griffin Canning and José Buttó will provide the much-needed depth to this starting five if incase anyone gets injured during the season.

2025 is important for the Mets as they have done well this offseason. An NLCS appearance is a must to back up such payroll.

