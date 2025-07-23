  • home icon
  • Francisco Alvarez's daughter, Renata, gets touching tribute from father in her first Mets game visit after his AAA stint

By Varun Anand Bhat
Published Jul 23, 2025 01:39 GMT
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets - Source: Imagn
Francisco Alvarez clicked against the Los Angeles Angels [Image via Imagn]

23-year-old Francisco Alvarez returned to play for the New York Mets after a brief AAA stint with the Syracuse Mets. On Monday, Alvarez was part of the Mets side that defeated the Los Angeles Angels 7-5 at home. While Alvarez impressed in the game by scoring 2 runs, he also gave his daughter a touching tribute.

The New York-based team's game against the Angels on Monday was the first time Alvarez's daughter attended a Mets game. To celebrate the occasion, the Venezuelan baseball player was seen wearing his daughter's name on his chest protector.

On X (formerly Twitter), SNY Nets shared an image of Renata attending her first Mets game, and Francisco Alvarez sporting her name on his chest protector. The caption reads:

"Francisco Alvarez's daughter Renata attended her first Mets game last night. Francisco wore her name on his chest protector 💜"
You can check the post below:

In the 2025 MLB regular season, Alvarez has amassed 127 at-bats with an average of .244. He has 13 runs, 4 home runs and 13 RBIs to his name. While Alvarez has a .333 OBP, his OPS is .703.

Francisco Alvarez's wife, Nahomi Rojas, had penned down a heartwarming note after Renata's birth

It hasn't been long since Francisco Alvarez and Nahomi Rojas became parents for the first time. The couple's first child, Renata, was born on June 11th. After her birth, Alvarez's wife penned down a heartfelt note for her daughter.

On Instagram, Rojas uploaded a series of photos and wrote:

"Renata, after +38 hours in labor, you finally came to fill us with an unexplainable love! You are more than we imagine. We love you, papis💗✨" (Translated to Spanish from English)

You can check Nahomi Rojas' post below:

In the very first image shared by Rojas, she can be seen looking at Alvarez while he is holding his newborn daughter Renata. In further pictures, more such heartwarming photos of Alvarez, Rojas and Renata can be seen.

