  • Francisco Alvarez's wife Nahomi drops a pre-surgery black bikini picture, acknowledging a devoted fan's request

Francisco Alvarez's wife Nahomi drops a pre-surgery black bikini picture, acknowledging a devoted fan's request

By Safeer M S
Modified Sep 23, 2025 17:57 GMT
Francisco Alvarez
Francisco Alvarez's wife Nahomi [Image Source: Instagram/nahomilra1]

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez and his wife, Nahomi, welcomed a baby girl, Renata, on June 12. Nahomi delivered Renata via C-section. She had documented her journey from pregnancy to childbirth on social media.

On Monday, Alvarez's wife entertained requests from her fans on Instagram through a Q&A session. One of the fans asked her how she looked before she underwent surgery. Even before the C-section, Nahomi had undergone multiple cosmetic surgeries.

Alvarez's wife responded by sharing a pre-surgery picture of herself in a black bikini. Nahomi wore a two-piece bikini with gold-colored ring details on the top straps. She sat with one hand on her hip and her legs slightly bent, facing forward, and looked slightly off to the side with a calm expression.

The background appeared to be an outdoor setting with lush green foliage and vibrant flowers, possibly a garden or a patio area. Nahomi first posted the picture on her social media in June 2020.

Screenshot of Francisco Alvarez's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/nahomilra1]
Screenshot of Francisco Alvarez's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/nahomilra1]

Like Francisco Alvarez, his wife Nahomi hails from Venezuela. A model by profession, Nahomi maintains an active presence on social media, frequently sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life.

Moreover, Nahomi is also a steadfast supporter of Alvarez’s career with the Mets, often attending games at Citi Field to cheer him on.

Francisco Alvarez's wife Nahomi, embraces a bikini look after postpartum

Francisco Alvarez's wife, Nahomi, hadn't worn a bikini since her pregnancy began. Two months after her daughter's birth, Nahomi donned a teal-colored bikini and shared multiple snaps on her Instagram.

"Today after a year, of a pregnancy and two months postpartum, I put on a swimsuit, honestly just opened the camera I felt HORRIBLE, I didn't understand how my body could change me so much, but after a while sitting looking at the photos (others I didn't dare to upload) I think, what a body SO AMAZING and SO WONDERFUL, by god, I MADE A BABY😅," Nahomi wrote in the captions.
"Sometimes I forget everything that happens, and stretch marks will just be a reminder that you create a life. The body comes back and I would sacrifice it a thousand times more if my reward will be to see that face at the end 💘," she added.

Three of the five snaps were mirror selfies, with Nahomi striking different poses and facial expressions. The post also included a photo showing her C-section scar and an adorable image of baby Renata to round out the carousel.

Safeer M S

Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.

Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.

In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.

When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies.

Edited by Safeer M S
