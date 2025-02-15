Francisco Lindor cheekily reacts to Mets manager Carlos Mendoza giving him days off in 2025 season

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets have the opportunity to be a contender this upcoming season. They have made quality moves to fill holes and they were the team that was lucky enough to sign Juan Soto.

However, it will not be a cakewalk. They play in the NL East division with the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies who also look great coming into the new season.

Lindor is coming off a season where he played in 152 games. When asked if he planned on managing the load in 2025, he gave the reporters a sly and hilarious response.

"MLB does a fantastic job of putting days off in the calendar, so we'll see" said Lindor.

Lindor fired a shot at the league representatives who put together the season. When the regular season starts, baseball players have little time off until October.

Francisco Lindor still feels young after 10 years in the league

New York Mets Workouts - Francisco Lindor (Photo via IMAGN)

Francisco Lindor has been in the MLB for the last 10 seasons. During that time, he has become a four-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glover, and four-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

Despite spending a decade in the sport, Lindor still feels relatively young. He fired back at the reporter who asked him if he felt the physical impact of baseball more now that he is a veteran.

"You prepare, you work as hard as you can, and you try and find a way to recover and you try and find a way to go out there and get it done. And Tim, If you think I'm old, I still got seven more seasons" said Lindor.

Lindor stated he sees himself playing for at least seven more seasons. That would mark the end of his 10-year, $341 million contract extension he signed with the Mets back in 2021.

