Buck Showalter seems to be under a lot of pressure as rumours have been circulating about the New York Mets manager getting fired from his job. However, not all seems to be 'lost' as some of his players are still sticking behind their manager.

Buck Showalter has been the skipper for the Mets since the start of last season. He led them to a 101-win regular season and was also awarded the Manager of the Year for his transformation of the New York lineup. However, that is not how this current season has transpired.

The Mets are currently fourth in the NL East with a 36-43 record. Their troubles have skyrocketed especially in this month of June, having won only 7 out of their 22 games played so far.

Amidst rumors of the top brass looking to remove Buck Showalter from his duties, shortstop Francisco Lindor has come to his manager's aid. He was quoted accepting that Showalter one of the best in the league and he still is in charge of the team.(via Andy Martino/ @martinonyc on Twitter)

“Buck is one of the best managers in the league. One hundred percent. He has not lost the team. He is still in the front. He is still holding on to the clubhouse. I told him last year, if he posts up, I’ll post up and he had posted up every day"

Buck Showalter's decision making has been repeatedly questioned this season

Showalter has been under fire for wrong bullpen calls that cost the Mets their games against the Philadelphia Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers. He chose to ignore the availability of star reliever David Robertson in the former game before only bringing him on in a losing cause during the latter.

The Mets are currently level in their series against the Milwaukee Brewers following a 7-2 win on Tuesday night.

