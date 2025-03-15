"Francisco Lindor was not even nominated for a Gold Glove" - Fans react to Mets star being named top defensive player

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is smooth in the infield. With his speed, he has a good amount of range and a strong arm to gun runners out from deep in the hole.

He has won two Gold Gloves throughout his career thus far but was not nominated for one last season. Despite this, he was named the top defensive player, according to MLB.com's player survey.

MLB's Instagram

This was a survey voted on by the players. They put Lindor at the top, tied alongside Toronto Blue Jays star Andres Gimenez. Funnily enough, these two were traded for each other in 2021.

Fans were quick to point out that while Lindor holds the top spot, he was not nominated for a Gold Glove Award last year. Dansby Swanson, Ezequiel Tovar, and Masyn Winn received nominations, with the Colorado Rockies shortstop taking home the award.

"And Lindor was not even nominated for a Gold Glove smh" one fan posted.

MLB's Instagram

"Ah yes, All-Star and Gold Glove nomination snub Francisco Lindor" said another.

MLB's Instagram

"Couldn't give Lindor GG tho?" said another.

Lindor finished the 2024 season with 16 OAA (outs above replacement). While that was good enough to be among the league's 98th percentile, it was not good enough for a Gold Glove nomination.

"Varsho snubbed" said another.

"How on earth is Varsho not on this list" said another.

"This is a player survey. The ultimate opinion. I ain't challenging it" said another.

Some fans also point out that they believe that Daulton Varsho was snubbed. Others are respectfully not challenging the opinions of those who play the sport.

Mets star Francisco Lindor sits atop another list going into the 2025 season

New York Mets - Francisco Lindor (Photo via IMAGN)

While Francisco Lindor sits at the top of the player's survey best defenders, he has also been penciled at the top of another list. CBS Sports' Matt Snyder considers Lindor and Juan Soto the best hitting duo coming into the new season.

Snyder has them ranked ahead of Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts, which says a lot. He also has them ahead of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, although Stanton's season hangs in the balance.

It will be amusing to watch both Lindor and Soto at the top of that Mets lineup. They have a chance to do some real damage and contend for a World Series title.

