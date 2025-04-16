  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Francisco Lindor gets brutally honest after costly fielding error leads to Mets loss

Francisco Lindor gets brutally honest after costly fielding error leads to Mets loss

By Bobo P. Goswami
Modified Apr 16, 2025 06:18 GMT
Francisco Lindor gets brutally honest after expensive fielding error leads to Mets loss (Image Source: IMAGN)
Francisco Lindor gets brutally honest after expensive fielding error leads to Mets loss (Image Source: IMAGN)

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was critical of himself after a fielding error proved to be a costly lapse in the 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Tuesday night. The four-time All-Star stated that he has failed to maintain the standards he sets for himself, which has cost the team this season.

Ad

The Mets took an early lead, but Francisco Lindor fluffed a routine ground ball for a force-out play at second base with runners on the corners in the third inning, allowing the Twins to level the game initially and then take the lead.

The visitors tied the game with a slow home run from Juan Soto in the fourth, but the home team kept adding runs to race away to victory.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lindor assessed his fielding performance while speaking to reporters after the game at Target Field.

Ad
"My eyes got a little blurry," he said. "I don't know if it's because of the weather."
"But it's unacceptable what's happening right now. It's unacceptable. I've got to be better. It's not to the standards the Mets have; it's definitely not to the standard I have for myself. It's been 2 games already that cost the team," he continued. "So, I've got to get better, for sure."
Ad

The Twins tied the three-game home series with their victory over the Mets, and the rubber game will be played on Wednesday afternoon.

I'll take my chances with Francisco Lindor any time: Mets manager

Francisco Lindor has already racked up four fielding errors for the season (Image Source: IMAGN)
Francisco Lindor has already racked up four fielding errors for the season (Image Source: IMAGN)

Carlos Mendoza, Mets manager, offered his thoughts regarding the fielding mistake from Francisco Lindor following their loss to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. He feels it was a poor, uncharacteristic error from Lindor, but he has faith in the shortstop.

Ad
Ad
"That's a play he makes 100 out of 100. Just one of those that didn't happen today," Mendoza said.
"It happens, man. That's baseball. He'll get over there. He's too good of a player," Mendoza added. "They're human. They're going to make mistakes. I'll take my chances with him any time."

Lindor had an outstanding 2024 campaign and finished as the runner-up for the National League MVP. However, he's off to a slow start this year, besides making two costly errors on the field. The Mets superstar has a .234/.288/.344 slash line with one home run, six RBIs, and an OPS of .632.

About the author
Bobo P. Goswami

Bobo P. Goswami

Paranjoy Goswami (Bobo) is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience writing with publications such as Eagle Bet, India Bet and Paradine.

He has provided full coverage, match previews and betting tips on major tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup, English Premier League, German Bundesliga, ICC World Cup, Indian Premier League and several others.

Bobo grew up supporting the Red Sox but has also been on the Phillies bandwagon for the past couple of years. He also roots for the St. Louis Cardinals and Seattle Mariners.

While he hasn't played much baseball, Bobo's fascination with the sport started with an 8-bit Nintendo game, where he picked up the basic rules. He started watching live MLB matches on TV about 20 years ago and his love for baseball just grew by leaps and bounds from then on.

Bobo's favorite player was probably Tim Wakefield as not only was he the best knuckleball pitcher of his time, but he was also a Red Sox legend, an outstanding team player and a great human being. Among the current generation, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Scherzer and Bryce Harper get the nod.

Bobo's favorite moment in baseball history was when the Red Sox beat the Yankees before breaking their World Series curse in 2004. That said, Jackie Robinson's breaking the color barrier was the most important.

Outside of baseball, Bobo's interests include literature, comics, world history, science fiction, satire, classic movies, PC games, pets, playing sports, cycling, traveling, sightseeing and quiet reflection.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications