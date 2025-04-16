Francisco Lindor gets brutally honest after costly fielding error leads to Mets loss

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was critical of himself after a fielding error proved to be a costly lapse in the 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Tuesday night. The four-time All-Star stated that he has failed to maintain the standards he sets for himself, which has cost the team this season.

The Mets took an early lead, but Francisco Lindor fluffed a routine ground ball for a force-out play at second base with runners on the corners in the third inning, allowing the Twins to level the game initially and then take the lead.

The visitors tied the game with a slow home run from Juan Soto in the fourth, but the home team kept adding runs to race away to victory.

Lindor assessed his fielding performance while speaking to reporters after the game at Target Field.

"My eyes got a little blurry," he said. "I don't know if it's because of the weather."

"But it's unacceptable what's happening right now. It's unacceptable. I've got to be better. It's not to the standards the Mets have; it's definitely not to the standard I have for myself. It's been 2 games already that cost the team," he continued. "So, I've got to get better, for sure."

The Twins tied the three-game home series with their victory over the Mets, and the rubber game will be played on Wednesday afternoon.

I'll take my chances with Francisco Lindor any time: Mets manager

Francisco Lindor has already racked up four fielding errors for the season (Image Source: IMAGN)

Carlos Mendoza, Mets manager, offered his thoughts regarding the fielding mistake from Francisco Lindor following their loss to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. He feels it was a poor, uncharacteristic error from Lindor, but he has faith in the shortstop.

Expand Tweet

"That's a play he makes 100 out of 100. Just one of those that didn't happen today," Mendoza said.

"It happens, man. That's baseball. He'll get over there. He's too good of a player," Mendoza added. "They're human. They're going to make mistakes. I'll take my chances with him any time."

Lindor had an outstanding 2024 campaign and finished as the runner-up for the National League MVP. However, he's off to a slow start this year, besides making two costly errors on the field. The Mets superstar has a .234/.288/.344 slash line with one home run, six RBIs, and an OPS of .632.

