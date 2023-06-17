Francisco Lindor's wife Katia Reguero Lindor gave birth to their second child on Saturday. The Lindors welcomed another baby girl to the family in New York.

Earlier this year, Katia had announced to the world that the couple were expecting over her instagram account. Their first daughter, Kalina Zoe, was born in November 2021.

The news explains why Lindor was not in the New York Mets lineup to face the St. Louis Cardinals today.

According to MLB reporter Mike Puma, The Puerto Rican was keen to join the team but manager Buck Showlater put his foot down on this occasion.

Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets Francisco Lindor’s wife had a baby early this morning - the couple’s second daughter. Lindor wanted to play today, but Buck Showalter said no. Francisco Lindor’s wife had a baby early this morning - the couple’s second daughter. Lindor wanted to play today, but Buck Showalter said no.

The Mets All-Star was due a day off after the commitment he has shown to the organization. He missed just one regular-season game in 2022, playing in 161 total games. That does not include the three games he played in the postseason against the San Diego Padres. This year, he has appeared in all 69 of the club's games.

Barstool Baseball @StoolBaseball Lindor’s daughter the star of the show Lindor’s daughter the star of the show https://t.co/Jsw71Kwbcw

It is safe to assume the Lindor family and Buck Showalter have a special relationship. During a press conference in October of last year, Lindor's older daughter Kalina could be heard calling out to Showalter in what was an adorable and heart-warming moment.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor is a four-time All-Star and won a Platinum Glove Award in 2016

Francisco Lindor looks out from the dugout prior to the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field

After a sluggish start to the 2023 season, Lindor has started to find his footing.

The four-time All-Star is slashing .211/.289/.411 on the season. He has recorded 12 home runs, 44 RBIs, 56 hits, six stolen bases and 38 runs over 265 plate appearances.

SNY Mets @SNY_Mets Francisco Lindor is off today for the first time this season.



It's the first game he's not starting since June 2, 2022 against the Dodgers. Francisco Lindor is off today for the first time this season.It's the first game he's not starting since June 2, 2022 against the Dodgers. https://t.co/8RdRBlXWLT

The New York Mets may be struggling this year but we have to tip our caps to Buck Showalter for a classy move. Hopefully Lindor and his wife enjoy this special day together with their family.

