"Francisco Lindor got robbed, what a joke"; "Worst day of my life" - Fans react as Shohei Ohtani unanimously wins 2024 NL MVP Award

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Nov 22, 2024 01:41 GMT
Dodgers, Yankees, World Series, MLB, baseball - Source: Getty
Fans react as Shohei Ohtani unanimously wins 2024 NL MVP Award - Source: Getty

Shohei Ohtani's history first season for the Los Angeles Dodgers was capped on Thursday after the Japanese two-way star was named the National League MVP by the BBWAA.

Ohtani was the front-runner for the award after becoming the first player in MLB history to register a 50-50 (50 home runs and 50 steals) season. His stellar offensive display saw him elected as the unanimous MVP for a third time in his career, beating the other two finalists, New York Mets' Francisco Lindor and D-backs' Ketel Marte.

Fans flocked to social media, reacting to the news.

"Lindor got robbed. What a joke."
"This is the worst day of my life."

Several fans backed the announcement, lauding Ohtani after becoming the first DH in MLB history to win the award.

"He is on another level! Well deserved."
"I wonder how many more MVP awards he'll add to his resume. His abilities are simply out of this world," wrote a fan.
"If there was only 1 MVP for the entire leauge I would still pick Ohtani over Judge. Ohtani is not just the greatest player ever, he is 1 of the greatest athletes in human history across any team sport in any time period. What a blessing to live in this time & witness Ohtani live," a fan picked Ohtani over Aaron Judge as MLB's MVP.

Shohei Ohtani is the first player since Miguel Cabrera to win the award in back-to-back years and the first MLB player to be named unanimous MVP three times after sweeping the floor with all 30 first-place votes this year.

Shohei Ohtani reveals his goals heading into first season with Dodgers

Although Shohei Ohtani put up record-breaking numbers with the Dodgers in his first season of a $700 million deal, the Japanese slugger was not prioritizing the MVP title.

“I obviously don’t go into the season trying to strive to get the MVP Award," Ohtani said after his accolade. "I was more focused on being one of the guys with a new team with the Dodgers. I wanted to obviously embrace the fans as well and let them learn who I was. That was my main focus."

After his teammate Clayton Kershaw announced his as the winner on MLB Network, Shohei Ohtani joined baseball great Frank Robinson as the only other player to be named MVP in the AL and NL.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
