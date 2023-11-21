Francisco Lindor promised his New York Mets teammate Jeff McNeil that he would get him a car if he won the batting title in May of 2022. McNeil achieved that feat, but never got the vehicle his shortstop promised him. Until now, that is. After more than a year since the Mets star won the award, Lindor has finally made good on their bet.

McNeil did not win the batting title in 2023, but he was successful in 2022. That was when the bet was for, so Lindor finally decided to pay up. He had a laugh about it, saying that the deal was worth it.

Lindor said via the New York Post:

“I’m happy for Jeff and hope he gives me a ride in spring training. He deserves it.”

The two had reportedly discussed the deal last winter after McNeil won the batting title, but they didn't come to an agreement. Lindor confirmed on the final day of the 2023 regular season that he intended to follow through. Now, he has, but he said then:

“It will happen — it’s just a matter of time. In the offseason I have got nothing but time, so it will happen.”

Once the offseason officially arrived, Lindor set about to make it happen and he eventually gifted McNeil the vehicle. McNeil's .326 batting average in 2022 just barely edged out Freddie Freeman, who hit .325.

In 2023, Miami Marlins star Luis Arraez led the NL with a .354 average, at one point threatening to hit close to .400. McNeil had a .270 batting average, well below his lifetime average of .298.

Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor looking for better in 2024

Despite a spending spree during the offseason, the New York Mets struggled mightily. It wasn't necessarily either the fault of Francisco Lindor, who had an excellent season, and Jeff McNeil, who had a pretty decent year as well.

Jeff McNeil looking to bounce back in 2024

Nevertheless, in 2024, they'll have a new manager and some new pieces, so they are all hopeful for more team success.

