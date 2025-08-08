“Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, Pete Alonso have not been consistent enough” - MLB analysts discuss how Mets' top rotation yet to overcome team’s skid 

The New York Mets' offense relies heavily on three names: Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, who take the first three spots in their lineup. While all three of them are having a good season, no one among them is having an MVP-calibre year.

Ad

This has left many questioning their role in the team's current skid, which has seen them lose their NL East leading spot to the Philadelphia Phillies. On Thursday, a panel of Sal Licata, Dan Graca, Anthony DiComo and Will Sammon on SNY's "Baseball Night in New York" tried breaking down the Mets' current malaise.

While many are blaming the Mets' starting rotation for the skid, DiComo had a bold take and said the three star hitters haven't been consistent.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Well, for me, you can point to the starting pitching, but for me, it's those top hitters because those are the guys," DiComo said (Timestamp- 0:48 onwards). "This was supposed to be a strength of the team. You have Juan Soto. You have Francisco Lindor, you have Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso the top of this lineup and they just have all not been consistent enough to make things work.

Ad

"When was the last time the Mets went on one of those runs where they're just winning games 10-5 every night? Because the rotation was never supposed to be the strength of this team. It was supposed to be decent, but not the thing," he added.

According to DiComo, if the Mets wish to go on a winning run, they'll need their top hitters to be more than just average, because that's where the Mets have spent the most.

Ad

"The offense was supposed to be really good," DiComo continued. "Not average. It's been average. And when you have your top hitters disappearing for long stretches at a time, it makes it very hard to be a consistent team. They just need more, point blank, from all of these guys in the lineup. Until that happens, it's hard for me to sit here and say they're going to be a consistent team going forward."

Ad

Ad

Mets are in a dire state concerning postseason positioning

The Mets started the season and achieved a 45-24 record. At that moment, they looked like almost a lock to get into the postseason. However, since June 13, the Mets have posted a terrible 18-28 record, which is the third worst in all of MLB.

They now find themselves 2.5 games behind the Phillies in the NL East standings. They hold the final NL Wild Card spot with a 3.5-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds. However, if their dismal record of 2-8 in their last 10 games doesn't improve anytime soon, they might find themselves out of postseason contention just as fast.

Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso need to cover for the Mets' pitching woes. They will need to hit another level and be consistent enough to get wins for the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More