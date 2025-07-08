Francisco Lindor makes amusing comparison between IL stint and trade acquisition

Francisco Lindor, shortstop for the New York Mets, grabbed headlines while making a humorous observation. On July 7, in the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field where the Mets defeated the Pirates 5-3, Lindor made a humorous comment.

In a clubhouse media session, Lindor addressed the media, comparing the injured list player comeback to "almost like the trade deadline." The analogy went viral. Later, SNtv shared a post on their official X account with the caption,

'Francisco Lindor says the Mets' impending IL returns are "almost like a trade deadline acquisition."' The post caught the attention of fans. Lindor continued,

"Those are some really good guys we definitely need and miss. That being said, the guys here have done a fantastic job stepping in while they were out."

He highlighted the pitchers Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea. Senga has been sidelined for the whole season because of his shoulder sprain, whereas Manaea missed the season because of his quad strain. However, the players are expected to join the team after the All-Star break.

Francisco Lindor's Performance in this season

New York Yankees v New York Mets - Source: Getty

Aside from Francisco Lindor's humorous comparison, he showed strong action at the plate in the same game. He went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. In the seventh inning, he hit two doubles, which gave the Mets a strong lead.

Regarding his performance since June 1, Lindor is batting .288 with 11 home runs, 42 RBIs and an OPS over .785. This season, Lindor has a batting average of .252, with 16 home runs, 54 RBIs, 13 stolen bases and a WAR of 3.2. On defense, Lindor is known as one of the most reliable infielders in the franchise, having committed only seven errors in 87 games played.

Looking ahead, the New York Mets have a three-game road series against division-leading Atlanta Braves starting July 9, which follows the key series against the Phillies before the All-Star break. Meanwhile, Lindor’s comment reflects reality through jabbing: the Mets do not require any big trade to contend.

