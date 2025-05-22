  • home icon
  Francisco Lindor makes feelings crystal clear on facing Walker Buehler following dispute

Francisco Lindor makes feelings crystal clear on facing Walker Buehler following dispute

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified May 22, 2025 01:38 GMT
MLB: New York Mets at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn
Francisco Lindor makes feelings crystal clear on facing Walker Buehler following dispute - Source: Imagn

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor was in the thick of a dramatic second game of the series against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday that saw Boston ace Walker Buehler ejected from the contest.

In the third inning of Tuesday's game, Buehler argued a strike call against Lindor, alleging that the Mets slugger leaned into his breaking ball. A few pitches later, Lindor stole second with Juan Soto at the plate. The drama intensified after the home plate umpire seemingly missed a strike call on Soto, angering Buehler.

While the Red Sox ace argued the missed strike call, Lindor was seen urging the umpire to eject Buehler. As it turned out, the two-time World Series-winning ace was ejected from the game.

Lindor's action caught the attention of the MLB world and the Mets All-Star addressed his gesture ahead of the series finale on Wednesday.

"I ain't got nothing against Buehler. I'm a lover," Lindor said. But yeah I wanted him to get out of the game, it puts them at a disadvantage"
Although Walker Buehler was ejected in the third inning, Francisco Lindor and the Mets failed to take advantage with New York falling to a shoutout loss to concede the series.

Walker Buehler claps back at Francisco Lindor following Boston ace's ejection

Apart from the fans, Walker Buehler also took note of Francisco Lindor's gesture from Tuesday's game. The former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher reacted to Lindor's action in a social media post.

"I wouldn’t want me out there either," Buehler wrote on X. "Sad thing is the BULLPEN is full of f----ing animals. Tough choice."

As Buehler mentioned, the Red Sox bullpen picked over six innings to keep the Mets scoreless in the contest to secure a 2-0 win. Red Sox manager Alex Cora was also ejected from the game and he also saw Lindor's viral action.

Cora shared having breakfast with his "friend" Lindor and discussed the incident after Tuesday's game on "WEEI Afternoons."

"We had breakfast this morning, and I saw the clip of him [Lindor] going 'throw him out, throw him out,' and then they threw him [Buehler] out, but then Trevor [Story] told me that after Walker got thrown out, Lindor was doing the same thing with me like, 'throw Alex out, throw Alex out,'... Francisco didn't tell me that this morning, but it's all fun and games, man."
Following three consecutive defeats, including a series loss to the Red Sox, the Mets are on the brink of avoiding a sweep as they lead Boston 5-1 in the series finale on Wednesday

