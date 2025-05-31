Francisco Lindor makes feelings known on blasting HRs from both sides of the plate

A lot of things came together for the New York Mets, including Francisco Lindor breaking loose for a multi-homer game to help the team defeat the Colorado Rockies on Friday. Interestingly, Lindor's two homers came from both sides of the plate.
The switch-hitter went deep in the first inning against Rockies ace Kyle Freeland as a right-handed hitter. He switched to lefty when homering for the second time in the game's eighth inning. He registered his 21st career multihomer game and second this season.
After the Mets' 4-2 win, Lindor shared his thoughts on doing it from both sides to go deep and win it for the team.
"That my body aligned correctly," Lindor said. "That means I'm rotating the right way from both sides. And yeah, it's about continuing to get the work done with the PT. Hopefully, tomorrow I can come back, my body can align the same way, and I can have better at-bats."
Lindor, while rounding up the bases for his second homer, thought that since the third plate umpire didn't give out a home run sign, his hamstring would cut off. Hilariously, he said:
"Man, Jordan wanted to take it away from me — the umpire. Come on now, don’t do that to me. That’s going to end up as a triple. That’s when the hamstrings start hurting. So just blame Jordan — no, no, I’m kidding.
"At this field, you never know if you’ve got it, so I was just running hard. I looked at Jordan, and he called it no home run. So he was getting third base for the big guys, you know. But Jordan, don’t ever do that again, man."
Carlos Mendoza knows when Francisco Lindor is at his best
Francisco Lindor turned it up from both sides like he did on Friday. And when he does, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza knowns the shortstop is in the best version.
After the game, Mendoza said:
"When you see him going, especially from the left side, going left center like that, that's when he's clicking."
Apart from Lindor, Starling Marte also homered in the win. Juan Soto who was 0-for-17 coming into the game, broke the slump, going 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Mets.