Francisco Lindor makes feelings known about Mets manager Carlos Mendoza

The New York Mets and their superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor both enjoyed an excellent 2024 campaign, even though it had started poorly for both the player and the team. The Mets eventually made a surprising run to the National League Championship Series in the first season under manager Carlos Mendoza after sealing a playoff berth on the final day of the regular season.

Francisco Lindor offered his perspective on the New York Mets manager as the team gets ready to take another big step forward after spending heavily in the free agent market this offseason. The four-time All-Star praised Carlos Mendoza for being a steadying presence for the team and vouched for confidence in his ability to help the Mets accomplish their goals of winning championships.

On Sunday, Francisco Lindor addressed reporters during a press conference at the Mets spring training camp in Port St. Lucie, Florida. He was asked to share his experience of playing under Carlos Mendoza at the event. [8:04 - 9:47]

"He's consistent with his message. He's consistent with his personality," Lindor replied. "He's as professional as they come, and he's the right man for the job."

Carlos Mendoza was named as the New York Mets manager at the end of the 2023 season. Mendoza had previously served as an infield and bench coach for the New York Yankees.

It's very humbling: Francisco Lindor on finishing as runner-up for NL MVP

Francisco Lindor is heading into his fifth season with the Mets (Image Source: IMAGN)

Francisco Lindor finished as the runner-up for the 2024 National League MVP behind Shohei Ohtani, although it seemed quite far-fetched after the opening two months of the season. Lindor had a batting average below .230 at the time, but he batted .300 in the last four months of the season while the New York Mets also produced a dramatic turnaround in their performance.

Lindor reflected on his sparkling 2024 campaign during the press conference and finishing as one of the top candidates in the NL MVP race.

"Special," he said. "It's very humbling. Something that you put in the hard work day in and day out. Your hope is to be in the World Series and win it. Just to be considered for something like that is something special. I don't take it for granted. It was a cool experience."

Lindor ended the regular season with 33 home runs and 91 RBIs to collect his fourth Silver Slugger Award. He also had an excellent postseason and batted .275/.387/.490 with two home runs and RBIs.

