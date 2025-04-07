"Francisco Lindor has so much aura" - Fans react to Mets superstar exchanging jersey's with Knicks' Mikal Bridges 

Two of New York's finest sports figures, Francisco Lindor and Mikal Bridges, stole the spotlight after the New York Knicks' Sunday 112-98 win against the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden.
Bridges had 22 points, six rebounds and four assists. He was well supported by OG Anunoby (32 points), Karl-Anthony Towns (19 points and 13 rebounds) and Jalen Brunson (15 points).
Lindor, who was observing an off day, attended the game from the sidelines. After the game, Bridges went to where Lindor was seated as the two exchanged jerseys courtside. The Knicks’ official social media captured the moment.
The clip shows Lindor posing, holding a Knicks jersey with “Bridges” on the back, while Bridges proudly displays a Mets jersey labeled “Lindor.”
One social media user summed up the sentiment perfectly:
"Lindor has so much aura 😍."
The New York unity sparked even more excitement. One fan commented:
"LETS GO KNICKS! LETS GO METS! 🧡💙."
Another fan went full emoji mode with:
"🫶🏽🫶🏽💙🧡💙🧡💙💪🏽💪🏽🗽🗽🗽."
Meanwhile, some fans wanted even more cross-sport collabs. One user wrote:
"Ahora una de Soto Y Towns 😍😍 🇩🇴💯," referencing Dominican stars Juan Soto and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Still, not every fan agreed on which team owns New York. One fan declared:
"This a Yankee town."
Other fan wrote:
“Orange & Blue Skies ‼️🧡💙🗽.”
Francisco Lindor comes through in Mets' first walk-off win of season
Doing well in clutch spots is what defined the Mets' surge in the second half of last season, thanks in large part to NL MVP finalist Francisco Lindor. They went from being outside a postseason spot after the first two months to making it as a wild-card team. They made it all the way to the NLCS, where the LA Dodgers stopped their underdog run.
On Saturday, Lindor came through in a clutch situation yet again. With the game against Toronto tied in the ninth inning, he drove home Jose Siri on a sacrifice fly to center field against Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman, to secure a 3-2 victory.
"We have one of the fastest guys on third base, so it made it pretty easy, in terms of, I just got to barrel the baseball," Lindor said. "It wasn't even picking a spot to hit it. It was just get a good pitch and barrel it, and Siri was gonna score. He's pretty electric when he gets on base."
This was the club's first walk-off win of the season.
