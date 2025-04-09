Francisco Lindor pens emotional message for wife's 31st birthday, shares rare old snippets from early days of romance

New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor shared a heartfelt message on social media for his wife, Katia Lindor, in celebration of her birthday on Tuesday. The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, share three children together.
On Tuesday, Lindor posted a series of favorite clips and snapshots featuring moments with his wife on his Instagram account, along with a touching birthday message. In the caption, he wrote:
“I’ve always dream of someone that could be a true role model for my children , and God blessed me with you. Te amo reina. Happy birthday”
Francisco Lindor and Katia first connected on Instagram when he slid and they eventually started dating in 2019. She commented on Lindor’s post, writing:
“Thank you my love 🥹😘 I love you from 2019 until now 100% 💛 (Gracias mi amor 🥹😘 te amo desde el 2019 hasta x100pre 💛)”
Katia also shared a clip of Lindor’s first homer of the season that came in their recent game against the Miami Marlins. Katia captioned the story:
“Happy birthday to me”
Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia reflects on her birthday following baby No. 3’s birth
Last month, Francisco Lindor and his wife Katia welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Koa Amani. On Tuesday, Katia shared a heartfelt family photo on her Instagram, opening up about her birthday while experiencing the early stages of "postpartum life" once again. She wrote:
“31 🥳 No birthday glam this year—just deep gratitude and the raw reality of postpartum life: sleep-deprived, makeup-free, living in pajamas… and somehow, never more whole. Thirty-one years have led me here, to a single frame that holds everything I love.”
“Three perfect souls born from mine, and a partner who is my strength and my peace. My eyes are tired, my hands are full, but my heart and my soul? Overflowing. This is everything. This is home. Paquito, Kalina, Amapola and Koa—you are my world, the greatest gift I have. 💝 #ThisIs31 🎂”
One of the images feature Francisco Lindor and Katia sitting on a couch with their daughters, Kalina and Amapola, along with little Koa. Another photo shows the three siblings sitting together, posing for the camera.