New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor called some of his teammates, including Pete Alonso, Juan Soto and Brandon Nimmo, for an in-depth meeting following the team's 9-2 loss against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

The Mets are amid a torrid stretch, especially on the hitting front, as runs have been hard to come by of late. The de facto leader of the Mets called for the meeting, given how they have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games.

After the game, Lindor shared insights into what unfolded behind closed doors.

“After the game, we all sat here and it just happened, you know," Lindor said (4:37 onwards). "We collectively, as a group, decided to start talking to each other, and that's what good teams do. We all rely on each other, we all bounce ideas off each other, and yeah—it was just a team thing.

"Everybody’s pulling for each other, and there is a sense of urgency. Everybody loves each other and everybody’s on the same page. It just felt like it, you know ... You just sit in the clubhouse and it’s like—alright, let’s talk. It starts talking, you know? So it just happened organically. It was just a good group of guys... talked.”

The duo of Lindor and Alonso at the top isn't doing well at the plate. The shortstop has managed only one hit in eight plate appearances this series.

Mets gave nine runs in back to back games

Things have been a little concerning on the pitching front for the Mets. After giving up nine runs in the series opener, the Mets were expected to do well on Saturday. However, the story repeated.

Mets ace Paul Blackburn lasted only one inning, in which he allowed six hits, three earned runs and two strikeouts. Reliever Huascar Brazoban also had a hard time on the mound, allowing two hits, four earned runs, two walks with only one strikeout.

This seems to have slipped in as frustration to Mets manager Carlos Mendoza. The manager wasn't happy with umpire Robert Ortiz's call on Saturday and was subsequently ejected from the game.

If the Mets have any hope of staying in contention for NL East, they need their top order to be firing on all cylinders and get over this losing streak.

