Francisco Lindor is nicknamed "Mr. Smiles" for a reason. Recently, the Mets shortstop shared a funny quip after winning one of the most widely-respected honors an MLB player can receive.

The winner of the 2023 MLB Philanthropist of the Year, Lindor likes to give back. The honor was bestowed upon the Puerto Rican on account of his work partnering with Team Rubicon to help those affected by Hurricane Fiona on his home island.

As such, the 2023 Players Trust Philanthropist of the Year belongs to Francisco Lindor. In a video address, Lindor spoke about the forces that drive his selfless work. According to the 30-year old, not going to college was an important part of his self-education, as he credits growing up with baseball as his prime source of knowledge.

"Francisco Lindor named 2023 Players Trust Philanthropist of the Year! The @Mets star will be honored at tonight's Playmakers Classic for his charitable work this year & throughout his career. The Trust will donate $25,000 to the Francisco Lindor Scholarship Fund in his honor." - MLBPA

In addition to helping out victims of Fiona in Puerto Rico, Lindor also made a hefty contribution to Monteverde Academy in Florida, his alma mater. $1 million of the star's money will be put towards building Lindor Hall, a place where the students can learn and thrive.

On the field, Lindor held his own this season. Now two years into his ten-year, $341 million contract with the New York Mets, Lindor hit .254/.336/.470 with 31 home runs and 98 RBIs, representing his best offensive campaign in years.

"Francisco Lindor is one just five shortstops in the last 60 years of play to go 30-30-30 in a season and the first to do so in 15 years. Buy a family member his jersey for Christmas" - Jack

While Lindor drew fans in, his team did not have much to show for the season. The Mets finished with a record of 75-87, placing them fourth in the NL East, some 26 games behind the Atlanta Braves, who won the division.

Francisco Lindor lives up to his name once again

Known for his selflessness even back in his days playing with the Cleveland Indians, Lindor has carried on that tradition for his new team. Even in a catastrophic season that saw the Mets underperform by nearly every metric, Lindor continues to show his commitment to the team, as well as his fellow man.

