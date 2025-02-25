Francisco Lindor reveals walk-up song choice for 2025

Francisco Lindor is the starting shortstop for the New York Mets, and he is one of the biggest fan favorites on the team. The New York Mets have a much improved roster heading into the 2025 season, but the team will still need Lindor to set the table.

Ad

Walk-up songs have become a huge part of the Major League Baseball gameday experience, and players get to choose their own song each year. On Feb. 25, Francisco Lindor revealed his choice to SNY, and the song should sound familiar to fans of the New York Mets.

"Francisco Lindor plans on using My Girl as his walk-up song again this year 🩷"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Lindor used that same song a year ago and it was extremely popular with fans at Citi Field.

The New York Mets advanced to the NLCS a season ago but ultimately came up short against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The shortstop did all he could for the New York Mets as he belted 33 home runs and drove in 91 runs during the regular season.

Getting back to the All-Star Game is a big goal for Lindor this season as he has not made that team since his days with the Houston Astros.

Ad

Francisco Lindor explains role with New York Mets after Juan Soto addition

Francisco Lindor will continue to be one of the faces of the New York Mets, but his role is going to change a bit after the team added Juan Soto. Speaking to SNY on Feb. 19, the 31-year-old described how he can help the team this season.

"I have to get on base and let him do what he does," Lindor said (5:24 onwards). "You know, he's one of the best hitters in the game, and I think he's going to be fantastic whether I'm on base or not. But my job as a leadoff hitter is to be on base, get things going for the team, and let the big guys behind me do what they do."

Ad

The New York Mets will have a good season if Francisco Lindor continues to get on base at a high percentage, and the fans will enjoy his at-bats as they get to listen to a classic song.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback