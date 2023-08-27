Francisco Lindor, shortstop for the New York Mets, is no stranger to making headlines with his flamboyant fashion choices. He recently grabbed everyone's attention when he wore Coco Gauff-inspired New Balance cleats. Lindor had attended the opening night of Coco's Court - New Balance's pop-up event in collaboration with tennis star, Coco Gauff, where he was seen posing for photos alongside her.

A bold blend of yellow, red and black patterns, supposedly a tribute to Gauff's own pioneering style, Lindor's footwear has drawn unexpectedly negative reviews from fans. They have sparked a flood of social media commentary, with many humorous quips from the fans such as:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Francisco Lindor has always been quite fashion-forward. A few months ago, he made headlines by wearing a one-of-a-kind glove designed by Gucci.

Despite a rough season for NY Mets, Francisco Lindor remains a silver lining

Fashion controversies aside, Lindor has been in fantastic form for the New York Mets, becoming a ray of hope in an otherwise frustrating season since the Mets have been languishing at the bottom of NL East.

On August 19th, he recorded a 20-20 season for the third time in his career. Since Carlos Beltran in 2008, this was the first time that a Mets player had managed to pull off such a feat. If Lindor were to hit one more career-defining 20-20 season such as this, he would be standing alongside giants of the sport like Rickey Henderson and Sammy Sosa.

Francisco Lindor is having his best individual season in a Mets uniform since he joined in 2021. His 2023 OPS is .810 with a .470 slugging rank, a far cry from his 2021 OPS of .734 and even better than his 2022 OPS of .788. With 3 more stolen bases, Lindor will match his personal best of 25 which he had achieved in 2018 whilst playing for the Cleveland Indians.

Despite a shaky start to his season, Lindor has come back into his own and is making his argument to cement himself as one of MLB's best shortstops.