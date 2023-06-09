Francisco Lindor is one of the easiest players to spot on the field. The slugging shortstop sports a colorful hairdo that matches his style on the field. Whether it's his play or his swagger, he's hard to miss.

In trying to up his style on the field, Lindor turned to a company that isn't rooted in the game: Gucci. Lindor had Gucci and Rawlings team up to create him an insane-looking glove.

The glove features the MLB logo on the side and the traditional Rawlings patch on the wrist. The Gucci logo is embroidered on the thumb side where the Rawlings "R" patch would have been.

One look at this glove, and you know it's Gucci. The pattern wraps around the entire glove. The glove also features some red and tan laces to round out the glove and give it a complete look.

"This is sick," one fan tweeted.

"Oh you fancy huh," another fan tweeted.

MLB fans think Francisco Lindor's glove looks awesome. They're hoping for more collaborations like this in the future.

The glove stays true to Rawlings and Gucci's styles. Could this be the start of more fashion brands collaborating with baseball brands to make more stuff like this in the future?

Francisco Lindor needs to step up as the team battles injuries

Francisco Lindor has gotten off to a slow start by his standards. He's hitting .220/.296/.420 with 11 home runs and five stolen bases. Manager Buck Showalter believes this could be because of the World Baseball Classic.

Showalter said Lindor had to get ready earlier than he was used to. When asked about Pete Alonso's success, who also participated in the WBC, he believes it has helped Alonso. He's a guy who starts to get ready for the season earlier than most, so getting ready for the tournament was normal for him.

The New York Mets will need Lindor to get it going at the plate, especially now. They'll be without Alonso, as he landed on the IL with a bone bruise and sprain. He's expected to miss up to three to four weeks, which is rough as he's leading the league in home runs.

New York will have to dig deep these next few weeks. They're fourth in the National League East, 8.5 games behind the red-hot Atlanta Braves. If they keep slipping, they may lose a chance at battling for a divisional title.

