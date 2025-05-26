Mic'd up Francisco Lindor gets hilarious question from wife on live MLB broadcast

Francisco Lindor and wife Katia are comfortable sharing their lives with fans, but they did so in a very different way on Sunday. Lindor was mic'd up while playing on Sunday Night Baseball, and ESPN asked Katia to join the broadcast.
These opportunities typically allow fans to get a different view of some of the game's biggest stars, but this conversation took a different turn. Francisco Lindor's wife had an interesting question for him, and the moment was shared by SNYTV on Instagram.
Katia Lindor got to ask Francisco a question while he was mic'd up. Francisco said:
"Hi, beautiful wife" 🥹, " SNY captioned the post.
Katia decided to ask her husband if turning a double play or changing a diaper was harder, and Francisco Lindor gave a perfect answer.
"I've been turning double plays for about 25 years, and changing diapers for four and a half. Changing diapers at four in the morning is tough. That's a tough one. I'm lucky to have you because you've been taking over big time," Lindor said.
The New York Mets were able to pick up a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday Night Baseball. Lindor had his family in the stands for the win, and that is pretty common, as wife Katia has done a great job of supporting her husband.
Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares emotional tribute after Mets honor shortstop
Francisco Lindor was honored by the New York Mets on May 24 for winning the 2024 Silver Slugger Award, and also for reaching 10 years in Major League Baseball. Lindor had wife Katia and their children on the field with him in what was a beautiful moment.
Katia often shares moments from her life with Francisco Lindor on Instagram, and she penned a touching tribute to her husband as he was honored by the Mets.
"Elite athlete, elite dad, elite human. So proud of you! Celebrating your 4th Silver Slugger Award and your incredible 10-year MLB milestone—your dedication and heart continue to inspire us all @lindor12bc ✨"
The New York Mets are one of the top teams in the National League, and Lindor is one of the biggest reasons for the great start. Lindor continues to play great for the Mets, while also being a loving husband and father when he has time away from the game.