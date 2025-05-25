Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia pens heartfelt tribute as Mets star celebrates huge career milestones

Francisco Lindor and his wife, Katia, welcomed their third child in 2025. Despite increased home responsibilities, Lindor excelled for the New York Mets. Before a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 24, he received his Silver Slugger Award for the 2024 season, which Katia celebrated with him on the field and Instagram.

Check out the caption to the post:

"Elite athlete, elite dad, elite human. So proud of you! Celebrating your 4th Silver Slugger Award and your incredible 10-year MLB milestone—your dedication and heart continue to inspire us all @lindor12bc ✨"

Francisco Lindor and his wife, Katia, have been extremely open about their personal lives over the last few years, even recording a podcast together. Katia has often expressed her appreciation for her husband and continues to share photos of the star shortstop being present as a dad.

In the photos shared by Katia Lindor from Saturday's celebration, the Lindor family all smiled as they celebrated the shortstop. Not only was he awarded the Silver Slugger Award, but Francisco Lindor was also recognized for 10 years of service in Major League Baseball.

Francisco Lindor looking to inspire next generation of MLB players

While Francisco Lindor focuses on being a great husband to his wife Katie at home, he also has a bigger purpose on the diamond. Lindor recently spoke about inspiring the next generation of young stars in a video that was shared on Instagram by MLBPA.

"When I look back, I can say I've played in the big leagues for 10-plus years," Lindor said. "I'm a big believer that people set the path for me, and I'm just trying to do the same for others.

"We have a duty to do things the right way for the people who are coming after us," Lindor said. "I just felt like being part of the association — among the leadership group — was something I wanted to do to inspire others and help them walk the walk.

"Growing up, I used to analyze all the players who were in the big leagues, thinking, I could be in this position and play for years. I'm living the life I always wanted, so why not embrace it and make lifelong memories and friendships"

Francisco Lindor has had a terrific MLB career up to this point, and his wife Katia continues to appreciate his work at home.

