Francisco Lindor's Mets captaincy potential gets honest assessment from manager Carlos Mendoza 

Francisco Lindor is widely regarded as the ringleader of the New York Mets due to his performances on the field as well as for his charismatic persona in and outside the clubhouse. The Mets shortstop further cemented his stature after driving the team out of a slump to the brink of winning the National League pennant, besides finishing as the runner-up for the NL MVP.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has disclosed that he has held several discussions with general manager David Stearns about officially naming Francisco Lindor as the captain of the team. Mendoza believes Lindor has proven himself to be appointed the captain, but he is fulfilling that role for the Mets anyway without needing to be formally decorated with the honor.

Carlos Mendoza gave an interview via the phone Friday on the "Evan & Tiki" podcast on WFAN. The Mets manager shared his perspective on the captaincy potential of Franciso Lindor during the show.

"Me and David talked about it, and we will continue to have those discussions," Mendoza said.

"But look, he's already doing everything that a captain does," he added. "With the way he goes about his business, his actions, everything that he does off the field, not to mention what he does on the field. Pushing guys, holding guys accountable, keeping it loose, keeping it fun, but when it's go time, it's go time."

(from 3:23 mark onwards)

The Cleveland Indians traded Francisco Lindor as part of a multi-player deal with the New York Mets at the end of the 2020 campaign. Lindor later signed a 10-year, $341 million contract with the club just before the start of the 2021 season.

Francisco Lindor doing a lot of the things a captain will do: Carlos Mendoza

Francisco Lindor produced his fifth 30-plus homer season in the MLB last year (Image Source: IMAGN)

Mendoza believes Lindor can be considered the captain of the New York Mets even though he has not officially been named so. Mendoza added he feels Lindor exemplifies leadership qualities in abundance and sets the bar for the rest of the team in terms of commitment and desire.

"That's what you want to see out of all of your players," Mendoza said. "The fact that Francisco's right there at the top, but you got some other guys that they're willing to do whatever it takes. For me, he doesn't have the seat on it, but he's doing a lot of the things a captain will do."

Last year, Lindor batted .273/.344/.500 for the Mets during the regular season with 33 home runs, 91 RBIs and an OPS+ of 138. He went 14-51 during the playoffs, with six extra-base hits, including two home runs and eight RBIs from the leadoff spot.

